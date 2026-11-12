West Bloomfield ICE raid has state representative sounding off

The Brief An ICE raid in West Bloomfield took place on Tuesday. West Bloomfield police were on the scene to secure the area. As of Thursday, it is unclear exactly how ICE found out about the undocumented workers.



An ICE raid in West Bloomfield had a state lawmaker who represents the area sounding the alarm.

Big picture view:

The ICE raid took place on Tuesday in a very affluent neighborhood near Long Lake and Middlebelt.

Undocumented workers were in the process of installing a new roof on Fox Lake Drive when some of the workers were rounded up by ICE agents and taken into federal custody.

West Bloomfield police were on the scene to secure the area but FOX 2 was told they were not involved in the raid itself.

As of Thursday, it is unclear exactly how ICE found out about the undocumented workers.

What they're saying:

"It happens far too often in the construction industry, in the restaurant industry, the landscaping industry," said Immigration Advocate John Paul Torres. "You see that ICE comes into areas where they know that they may potentially find immigrants, potentially undocumented immigrants, and go in and go right in deport them."



"My perspective is that, you know, both the community of West Bloomfield, the state of Michigan and the country just voted against these garbage policies from the president and administration," said State Representative Noah Arbit. "I think you know most rational people understand that we have to have a secure border, but it’s about how you implement those policies and how you do that."

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