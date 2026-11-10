Ford auto parts theft ring busted in Dearborn

The Brief Four people have been charged following an investigation into a large-scale auto theft ring targeting Ford Motor Company. Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy alleges a Ford employee would steal new car and truck parts and take them to a shop. A father and two sons worked at the shop and would allegedly sell the stolen parts, and sometimes allegedly place orders for specific parts to steal.



Four people have been charged in Wayne County after an extensive, year-long investigation into a large-scale auto parts theft ring that targeted Ford Motor Company.

Auto theft ring charges

Images: Wayne County Prosecutor's Office

What we know:

Four people are facing multiple felony charges and up to 20 years in prison in a large scale auto theft ring:

Wissam, 35, of Canton

Aiman Kahil, 25, of Dearborn

Firas Kahil, 26, of Dearborn

Badr Kahil, 63, of Dearborn

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy alleges that Wissam, who was an employee at the Ford Dearborn Rouge plant, would steal car parts and take them to Star Tech Auto, where the Kahils worked. The Kahils, a father and two sons, would allegedly take the products and sell them online, sometimes placing specific orders for parts.

What we don't know:

Worthy didn’t say specifically how much in parts were stolen.

"That will come out in court," she said, though mentioning previously it was "millions" and "a very large amount of money."

Faraj’s employment was terminated with Ford in 2025, but Worthy didn’t elaborate if the termination was connected.

Dig deeper:

The investigation dates back to March 2025, when prosecutors say Faraj stole $20,000 worth of parts from the plant and delivered them to StarTech Auto Parts and Auto Service in Detroit. .

Multiple controlled buys were carried out by police at the auto shop during the investigation. Thousands of text messages, emails, photos, videos and various online accounts were also examined.

Worthy said the scheme involved one of the Kahils placing an order for parts with Faraj for him to steal from Ford Motor Company. Faraj would allegedly steal the parts and deliver them. The family would then sell the stolen parts at StarTech auto at their storefront, on eBay and Facebook.

One specific order mentioned from a text message involved ordering various types of headlights, ranging in price from $4 - $175, that totaled more than $22,000.

Faraj’s employment was terminated with Ford in 2025.

Ford Motor Co. responds

FILE - Signage at a Ford dealership in California on Wednesday, Oct 15, 2025. (Photographer: Kyle Grillot/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

What they're saying:

Ford Motor Company told FOX 2:

"Ford’s Global Security team launched a thorough investigation after notification of suspected theft and unauthorized sale of company parts at two manufacturing facilities. While we do not comment on individual personnel matters, the team conducted a comprehensive review of the incident and implemented corrective actions to strengthen security measures at our sites. The company will continue to work with local authorities throughout the investigation."