List of holiday themed bars and restaurants in Detroit

The Brief Detroit has no shortage of holiday pop-up events. Here are some bars, restaurants, and other areas in the Detroit metro area that are going all out for the holidays. Events often have holiday decor, festive food and drink, and sometimes specific themes from beloved holiday classics.



It's just about time for holiday cheer to spread across the Detroit area. There are plenty of ways to celebrate the holiday season in the area with several festive bars and restaurants popping up.

Detroit holiday bars and restaurants

Local perspective:

All throughout the Detroit region there are plenty of places to get in the holiday spirit. Here are some holiday pop-ups you can visit this year around Detroit.