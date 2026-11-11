List of holiday themed bars and restaurants in Detroit
DETROIT - It's just about time for holiday cheer to spread across the Detroit area. There are plenty of ways to celebrate the holiday season in the area with several festive bars and restaurants popping up.
Detroit holiday bars and restaurants
Local perspective:
All throughout the Detroit region there are plenty of places to get in the holiday spirit. Here are some holiday pop-ups you can visit this year around Detroit.
- Sippin' Santa at The Skip: This beach-themed Christmas pop-up will be here to visit from November 19, through December 31. Visit Sippin' Santa.
- Miracle at The Oakland: Miracle is a Christmas-themed pop-up cocktail bar that serves holiday cocktails in a festive setting. It has kitschy holiday décor, holiday cocktails and more. Visit Miracle.
- Grinch'd Up at Whiskeys on the Water: A Grinch-themed holiday pop-up in Wyandotte. The event features Grinch-themed food and drinks and decor. Visit Grinch'd Up.
- Holiday pop-up bar at Royal Park Hotel: This holiday pop-up in Rochester, Michigan, has a winter wonderland theme and offers a menu of seasonal bites. Visit Royal Park Hotel's holiday pop-up bar.
- Jingle at Ale Mary's: Beginning November 15, Ale Mary's in downtown Royal Oak will feature festive decor and holiday menu items starring Christmas classics characters. Visit Ale Mary's.
- Santa's Treehouse at Mesa Royal Oak: Christmas food, drink and dessert are at this Mexican restaurant in Royal Oak. They are also well decorated for the holiday season. Visit Santa's Treehouse.
- Christmas Misfits pop-up at Big League Brews: Decked out with holiday spirit, this pop-up channels National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation and hosts festive menu items in Taylor, Michigan. Visit Misfits.
- Santa's Side Hustle at Side Hustle Lounge: This pop-up is themed around the holiday favorite film, Elf. It features Elf movie decor, food, and drink. It opens on November 20 in Detroit. Visit Santa's Side Hustle.
- Winter Wonderland at The Hemmingway Room: This pop-up features Christmas-themed drinks, including mocktails, Christmas cookies, and holiday-themed flights. The Rochester holiday pop-up opens for walk-ins only on November 11. Visit Winter Wonderland.
- The Dasher Room at Testa Barra: Testa Barra’s festive holiday space is back for another year this season. This pop-up features a cozy, holiday-decorated space for the most wonderful time of year. The first available date for reservations is November 13. Visit The Dasher Room.
The Source: Information for this article comes from the venue's postings on their websites or social media pages. This story was written from Eden Prairie, Minnesota.