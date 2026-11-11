Shooting on Detroit's west side leaves one man dead, another arrested

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The Brief A man in his 50s is dead after a shooting on Detroit's west side. The shooting happened in a neighborhood on Iliad Street. Another man was arrested at the scene.



One man is dead and another was arrested after a shooting on Detroit's west side Wednesday night.

What we know:

Detroit police say at 7:22 p.m., officers were called out to the 15000 block of Iliad Street for a shooting. When they arrived, police say they found a man in his 50s who was shot.

He would later die at the scene.

Another man was arrested.

What we don't know:

At this point, no one has been identified or what led to the shooting on Wednesday night.

An investigation is ongoing.

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