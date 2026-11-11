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Shooting on Detroit's west side leaves one man dead, another arrested

By FOX 2 Staff
FOX 2 Detroit
Crime and Public Safety
Published November 11, 2026 10:01 PM EST
Published November 11, 2026 10:01 PM EST
article

The Brief

    • A man in his 50s is dead after a shooting on Detroit's west side.
    • The shooting happened in a neighborhood on Iliad Street.
    • Another man was arrested at the scene.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - One man is dead and another was arrested after a shooting on Detroit's west side Wednesday night. 

What we know:

Detroit police say at 7:22 p.m., officers were called out to the 15000 block of Iliad Street for a shooting. When they arrived, police say they found a man in his 50s who was shot. 

He would later die at the scene. 

Another man was arrested.

What we don't know:

At this point, no one has been identified or what led to the shooting on Wednesday night.

An investigation is ongoing.

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The Source: FOX 2 used information from Detroit police for details in this report.

Crime and Public SafetyDetroit