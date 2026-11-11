Shooting on Detroit's west side leaves one man dead, another arrested
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DETROIT (FOX 2) - One man is dead and another was arrested after a shooting on Detroit's west side Wednesday night.
What we know:
Detroit police say at 7:22 p.m., officers were called out to the 15000 block of Iliad Street for a shooting. When they arrived, police say they found a man in his 50s who was shot.
He would later die at the scene.
Another man was arrested.
What we don't know:
At this point, no one has been identified or what led to the shooting on Wednesday night.
An investigation is ongoing.
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The Source: FOX 2 used information from Detroit police for details in this report.