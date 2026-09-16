Abdul El-Sayed campaigning with Kamala Harris next week

The Brief Former Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Michigan next week, campaigning with Abdul El-Sayed. The Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate will discuss Black maternal health on Tuesday. The 2026 Midterms are a month and a half away.



Former Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to campaign with Abdul El-Sayed next week.

His campaign confirmed the two would be in Michigan on Tuesday for an event about health and health outcomes for mothers and children.

A statement from the communications director said El-Sayed would discuss Black maternal health and healthcare costs.

What they're saying:

" He looks forward to hearing directly from Black women and healthcare providers and discussing how he’ll continue that work in the Senate. There’s no better choice for Michiganders than Abdul when it comes to making healthcare more affordable, and he’s grateful Vice President Harris will join him in spreading that message."

Sprint to the 2026 Midterms

The backstory:

The 2026 Midterms are nearing with plenty at stake for Michigan and the rest of the country.

Once again, the state is hosting a series of elections that will play a role in the national makeup of Congress. While eyes have been primarily on the U.S. Senate race between El-Sayed and Republican Mike Rogers, control of Michigan's other statewide offices is also in play.

Additionally, multiple seats in the U.S. House could sway the balance of power in the legislative body. That includes contested campaigns in the 7th District, the 8th District, and the 10th District.