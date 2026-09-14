Metro Detroit soccer referee severely injured in freak accident

The Brief A high school soccer referee was severely injured during a U-D Jesuit and Hamtramck game. Samir Alnasir was struck in the head by a soccer ball and faces six-month recovery. Amomg his injuries include four fractured bones in his neck, a blood clot in his brain, nerve damage and more.



A Metro Detroit soccer referee is facing a long road to recovery after suffering severe injuries from a freak injury.

The backstory:

Samir Alnasir was struck by an errant soccer ball in the head while officiating a game at University of Detroit Jesuit High School on Aug. 27.

Alnasir was accidentally struck in the head with a ball, suffering four fractured bones in his neck, a concussion, a blood clot in his brain and nerve damage.

Video shared of the incident by Randell Bishop shows him at midfield in a bright green jersey, getting struck by the ball and dropping the ground. The video might be disturbing to some viewers.

Soccer Referee's Medical Needs

Dig deeper:

The 51-year-old is now on strict bed rest with a metal stabilization device for his neck.

Doctors expect about six months of recovery followed by therapy, in which he will be unable to work.

A GoFundMe page has been started to help him and his family.

Alnasir is a married father of four and caregiver for a bedridden son who is in need of a kidney.

"At 51 years old, Samir has always worked hard and put his family first. He is well known and respected in his community through his work as a soccer referee and captain," said loved one Latif Alnasir in a GoFundMe post. "His wife is now carrying the weight of caring for Samir, their children, and their son while trying to keep the home running."

What you can do:

If you would like to contribute to the GoFundMe for Alnasir, CLICK HERE.

Samir Alnasir. Inset: Screen grab of Alnasir after he was injured (wearing a bright green uniform).