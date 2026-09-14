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Metro Detroit soccer referee severely injured in freak accident

By David Komer
Wayne County
Published September 14, 2026 11:17 AM EDT
Published September 14, 2026 11:17 AM EDT
Video shows moment soccer referee was severely injured
Video shows moment soccer referee was severely injured

Video shows moment soccer referee was severely injured

In the video, the official wearing the bright green uniform in the center of the field can be seen collapsing after being struck in the head by a ball. Video from NFHS Network.

The Brief

    • A high school soccer referee was severely injured during a U-D Jesuit and Hamtramck game.
    • Samir Alnasir was struck in the head by a soccer ball and faces six-month recovery.
    • Amomg his injuries include four fractured bones in his neck, a blood clot in his brain, nerve damage and more.

FOX 2 - A Metro Detroit soccer referee is facing a long road to recovery after suffering severe injuries from a freak injury.

The backstory:

Samir Alnasir was struck by an errant soccer ball in the head while officiating a game at University of Detroit Jesuit High School on Aug. 27.

Alnasir was accidentally struck in the head with a ball, suffering four fractured bones in his neck, a concussion, a blood clot in his brain and nerve damage.

Video shared of the incident by Randell Bishop shows him at midfield in a bright green jersey, getting struck by the ball and dropping the ground. The video might be disturbing to some viewers.

Soccer Referee's Medical Needs

Dig deeper:

The 51-year-old is now on strict bed rest with a metal stabilization device for his neck. 

Doctors expect about six months of recovery followed by therapy, in which he will be unable to work.

A GoFundMe page has been started to help him and his family.

Alnasir is a married father of four and caregiver for a bedridden son who is in need of a kidney.

"At 51 years old, Samir has always worked hard and put his family first. He is well known and respected in his community through his work as a soccer referee and captain," said loved one Latif Alnasir in a GoFundMe post. "His wife is now carrying the weight of caring for Samir, their children, and their son while trying to keep the home running."

What you can do:

If you would like to contribute to the GoFundMe for Alnasir, CLICK HERE. 

Samir Alnasir. Inset: Screen grab of Alnasir after he was injured (wearing a bright green uniform).

The Source: Information for this story is from Randell Bishop and the GoFundMe page. 

Wayne County