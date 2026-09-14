Metro Detroit soccer referee severely injured in freak accident
FOX 2 - A Metro Detroit soccer referee is facing a long road to recovery after suffering severe injuries from a freak injury.
The backstory:
Samir Alnasir was struck by an errant soccer ball in the head while officiating a game at University of Detroit Jesuit High School on Aug. 27.
Alnasir was accidentally struck in the head with a ball, suffering four fractured bones in his neck, a concussion, a blood clot in his brain and nerve damage.
Video shared of the incident by Randell Bishop shows him at midfield in a bright green jersey, getting struck by the ball and dropping the ground. The video might be disturbing to some viewers.
Soccer Referee's Medical Needs
Dig deeper:
The 51-year-old is now on strict bed rest with a metal stabilization device for his neck.
Doctors expect about six months of recovery followed by therapy, in which he will be unable to work.
A GoFundMe page has been started to help him and his family.
Alnasir is a married father of four and caregiver for a bedridden son who is in need of a kidney.
"At 51 years old, Samir has always worked hard and put his family first. He is well known and respected in his community through his work as a soccer referee and captain," said loved one Latif Alnasir in a GoFundMe post. "His wife is now carrying the weight of caring for Samir, their children, and their son while trying to keep the home running."
What you can do:
If you would like to contribute to the GoFundMe for Alnasir, CLICK HERE.
Samir Alnasir. Inset: Screen grab of Alnasir after he was injured (wearing a bright green uniform).
The Source: Information for this story is from Randell Bishop and the GoFundMe page.