The Brief Detroit Lions' Aidan Hutchison's season is over and fans are feeling it. Fans tell FOX 2 they are devastated, with many referencing when Stephen Tulloch did it back in 2014.



It is an injury heard around the world. After the Detroit Lions dominated the New England Patriots in Germany on Sunday, Aidan Hutchinson suffered a severe blow to his season.

What happened to Aidan Hutchison?

Aidan Hutchinson of Detroit Lions goes down with an injury while celebrating getting a sack during the NFL match between the New England Patriots and the Detroit Lions at the Allianz Arena on November 15, 2026 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Sebastian Expand

Big picture view:

Hutchison's season is over and fans are feeling it. While celebrating a tackle on the Patriot's quarterback, he slept into the air and as he landed, immediately grabbed his right knee.

Then, hours later, after an MRI, he was placed on injured reserve with a season-ending torn ACL.



Fans tell FOX 2 they are devastated, with many referencing when Stephen Tulloch did it back in 2014. Jeff Riger of 97.1 The Ticket says he thought that too and says even though Hutch is out for the season, and this is another major leg injury for him, his career is not over.

What they're saying:

"So it’s two injuries in three years. I think he’ll be fine," said Riger. "Modern medicine. ACL. He’s going to miss maybe a year I would assume. I’m no doctor. I never pretended to he. But I think not the rest of this season, probably misses some of next season. And then he should be fine, like Lee McNeil, on the Lions defensive line.

"He, too, had an ACL, and it took him about 8, 9, 12 months. Forgive me. I don’t remember the exact timeline. But he’s comeback and he’s better than new. He’s one of the guys that gives the Lions the chance to make up for Hutch being gone. So you absolutely can come back from this injury. Jameson Williams had an ACL when he was drafted. Took him a little bit of time to get on the field. And then he’s fine as well."

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