2 Michigan cities rank among the best small cities in U.S.

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The Brief Livability ranked 50 small cities in the U.S. based on different livability metrics. Two cities in Michigan made the top 50 on the list. The list factored in components such as affordability, housing, transportation, health, safety, and more.



Livability compiled a list of the 50 best small cities in the U.S., and two Michigan cities have made the cut. The quality of life website measured several data points to score the town's livability based on health, economy, safety, environment, transportation, education, housing, and amenities.

Royal Oak

Local perspective:

The highest-ranking best small city in Michigan on the list was Royal Oak. The city came in at 32nd with a LivScore of 754 out of 1,000. This Detroit suburb was praised for its community features, world-famous zoo, walkability, and being a great destination for working professionals, growing families, and recent retirees.



Royal Oak scored the highest for its performance in health, amenities, and safety. Here are some other scores the small city received with a score out of 100:

Amenities: 80

Education: 74

Health: 90

Safety: 86

Economy: 61

Environment: 48

Housing & cost of living: 68

Transportation: 60

Livability also listed top reasons they would recommend for moving to Royal Oak.

The small city was ranked as very affordable and that you get a lot from the community for a relatively low price. The city has a median home value of $320,565 while offering low crime rates, steady property appreciation, and a robust tax rate.

Royal Oak also has a walkable downtown area along its Main Street and Washington Avenue. It's full of retailers, rooftop bars, and popular dining options. They also have a farmers market and annual festivals.

Entertainment is also a big part of life in Royal Oak. The city is home to the Detroit Zoo and Royal Oak Music Theatre. It also has independent cinema at local theaters, comedy clubs, public art murals, and more.

The schooling system offered in Royal Oak also makes the city a good place for budding families. The schools rank well for academic achievement and the city is known to have a library with great facilities.

Detroit is very accessible from Royal Oak. Getting to downtown Detroit is a quick 15-minute drive from Royal Oak, and the city is also very close to major automobile and tech cities, such as Troy and Southfield, as well as Detroit Metropolitan Airport.

Some quick facts Livability listed about Royal Oak include:

Median home value: $306,034

Median Property Tax: $3,359

Population: 58,550

Average commute: 22 minutes

Median household income: $95,849

Median monthly rent: $1,128

Novi

By the numbers:

The other small Michigan city that made the list was Novi. Novi ranked 38th on the list with a LivScore of 745 out of 1,000. The small city was praised for top-notch schools, job growth, and neighborhood amenities.

Novi scored highest for health, education, and safety. Here is how the city stacked up on other metrics:

Amenities: 68

Economy: 60

Education: 77

Environment: 39

Health: 85

Housing & cost of living: 71

Safety: 84

Transportation: 74

Here are some reasons Livibility listed to live in Novi:

Novi has great schools in their community, making the city a great choice for budding families. The Novi Community School District consistently ranks among the top 20 in Michigan.

Novi has great options for shopping and dining. The Twelve Oaks Mall is located in Novi, along with the Town Center shopping districts and Suburban Collection Showplace.

The city also ranks very high for community safety. There are low crime rates and a highly responsive police force and emergency services.

You can access Detroit easily from Novi. The city is also home to its own global technology hubs and automotive headquarters.

Livability's fun facts about Novi:

Median home value: $406,528

Median Property Tax: $3,882

Population: 66,328

Average commute: 22 minutes

Median household income: $113,905

Median monthly rent: $1,188

The full listing

Big picture view:

Livability's full list of best small cities includes:

Daphne, Alabama Madison, Alabama Homewood, Alabama Dublin, Ohio Chesterfield, Missouri Bethel Park, Pennsylvania Mason, Ohio Westfield, Indiana Pflugerville, Texas Friendswood, Texas Enterprise, Alabama Mequon, Wisconsin Edwardsville, Illinois Florence, Alabama Bergenfield, New Jersey Opelika, Alabama Downers Grove, Illinois Rockwall, Texas Wylie, Texas Fort Lee, New Jersey Cibolo, Texas Minnetonka, Minnesota Brookfield, Wisconsin Germantown, Tennessee Dothan, Alabama Eden Prairie, Minnesota Madison, Mississippi Brownsburg, Indiana Oro Valley, Arizona Collierville, Tennessee Huntersville, North Carolina Royal Oak, Michigan Wake Forest, North Carolina Lenexa, Kansas Milford, Connecticut Oviedo, Florida Shelton, Connecticut Novi, Michigan Bettendorf, Iowa Duluth, Georgia Waukee, Iowa Hendersonville, Tennessee Dover, New Hampshire Jenks, Oklahoma Papillion, Nebraska Marana, Arizona Bentonville, Arkansas Oak Park, Illinois West Des Moines, Iowa Tumwater, Washington

Livability's methodology

Dig deeper:

Livability used metrics they say are built differently than other sites to rank their best small towns. They focused on accessibility, economic sustainability, and real-world livability in their ranking.

They used a $550,000 housing ceiling, so that no town on the list had median home values above $550,000. They wanted to ensure that the places on their lists had attainable homeownership for the average buyer.

They also kept population parameters for the cities on the list between 15,000 and 75,000 people, which they believe is the ideal size where community and local support can flourish.

Livability sorted through over 2,000 places to determine its selection. They wanted to include diverse areas from coastal villages to mountain towns to Midwest hubs.