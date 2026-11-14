Attempted carjacking in Detroit leaves one suspect dead

article

The Brief Two men reported being carjacked around 9:18 p.m. Friday in the 2200 block of Highland Street, near Davison. One of the men, a concealed pistol license holder, fired at the suspects, striking both. One suspect died at the scene, while the other was taken to a hospital in stable condition.



One suspect is dead and another is in stable condition after an attempted carjacking Friday night in Detroit.

The backstory:

The incident happened around 9:18 p.m. in the 2200 block of Highland Street, near Davison.

Dig deeper:

Upon arrival, police said two men reported being carjacked.

According to police, one of the men, who is a valid concealed pistol license (CPL) holder, fired a gun at the suspects during the incident.

Both suspects were struck by gunfire.

One suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was taken to an area hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Local perspective:

Police said the incident appears to be isolated.

What's next:

Detroit police's homicide division is investigating.