Michigan man banned from hunting charged with poaching deer after leading police on wild chase

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The Brief A Michigan man has been charged with poaching five deer he illegally shot before firearms season began. Justin Ernst, 38, of Lapeer County, already had his hunting license permanently revoked in 2022. He also faces charges of resisting and obstructing after fleeing Van Buren Sheriff's Officers several times after shooting the deer.



A mid-Michigan man violated several hunting laws after he was accused of illegally taking deer in late October and early November.

Justin Ernst, 38, of Lapeer County, committed the offenses after permanently losing his hunting license years earlier, state officials said.

Habitual offender charged again

Big picture view:

Ernst appeared in court on Nov. 13 on eight counts of natural resource violations.

He was charged with five counts of killing a deer outside of firearm season with a firearm, one count of hunting while revoked, two separate counts of trespassing.

The crimes happened between Oct. 31 and Nov. 1 in Paw Paw and Lawrence townships, the Department of Natural Resources said in a news release.

Justin Erst. Photo via MDOC.

Resisting and Obstructing

Timeline:

Ernst's arrest in Van Buren County on Nov. 1 followed several non-poaching-related crimes as well.

According to the sheriff's office, Ernst was sought by law enforcement for poaching when deputies found his vehicle behind pine trees. As an officer approached the vehicle, the driver — later identified as Ernst — fled into the woods carrying a rifle.

As police coordinated with the DNR, deputies found multiple dead deer with gunshot wounds in the area.

Later during the investigation, Ernst was spotted in the village of Lawton, south of Paw Paw. He fled deputies again by jumping from a second-story window and running into the woods.

During the pursuit, a K9 unit was deployed and, with the help of another deputy appropriately positioned, they took Ernst into custody.

Dig deeper:

Ernst was charged with seven counts of resisting and obstructing, felony firearm, and other driving-related offenses, the Van Buren Sheriff's Office said.

His bond was set at $500,000 in the 7th District Court of Paw Paw.

"We believe our department has highlighted the severity of these continued crimes by Ernst, and he is essentially robbing the public of a valued resource," said Brandon Kieft, chief of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division. "We hope these charges will help prevent further issues with this habitual offender.

Previous poaching

Ernst was previously convicted following an investigation into domestic violence and poaching after police accused him of illegally harvesting nine bucks.

He was formally arraigned almost five years ago.

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