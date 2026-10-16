Banana Ball returns to Detroit next spring; how to enter ticket lottery list

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The Brief Banana Ball is coming back to Detroit with new dates just announced for spring. The Indianapolis Clowns play the Party Animals on Jun 25th and 26th. Banana Ball is baseball remixed, with dance routines, trick plays and inventive rules with a fast pace.



After playing before sellout crowds in Detroit last month, Banana Ball makes its return next June.

Big picture view:

The Party Animals will play the Indianapolis Clowns at Fifth Third Park, formerly Comerica, on Friday, June 25th and Saturday, June 26th.

Banana Ball is a fast-paced, fan-friendly version of baseball including trick plays, dance routines and more, created by the Savannah Bananas.

In September the Party Animals and Indianpolis Clowns performed before sold-out crowds at then-Comerica Park in the first appearance of Banana Ball in Detroit.

What is Banana Ball?

The backstory:

The Savannah Bananas started playing Banana Ball year-round in 2022, and the Fans First Entertainment organization now fields six independent professional teams in the Banana Ball Championship League.

What they're saying:

The organization describes the event as baseball reimagined with fast-paced play, crowd participation and nonstop entertainment.

One example of creative rules are, if a foul ball pop-up lands in the crowd and is caught by a fan, it is an out recorded in the game.

One fan described it to FOX 2 as a mix between baseball, Broadway and the circus.

Banana Ball Detroit Tickets

What you can do:

Fans can join the lottery list for a chance to buy tickets, starting today through Oct. 31st, when the chance ends at 11:59 p.m. EST.

Joining the list doesn’t guarantee the opportunity to buy tickets. A random drawing will take place before the event for the chance to purchase available tickets.

If you’re drawn, you’ll have an opportunity to continue through the verification process.

You can find the Ticket Lottery List HERE.

How Much Do Banana Ball Tickets Cost?

Dig deeper:

Standard tickets cost between $35 to $60 with no taxes or hidden fees, with the higher prices coinciding with larger Major League Ballparks.

When tickets are bought from the lottery list or through the Bananas' Fans First Ticket Marketplace app, prices are capped.

The most expensive tickets with VIB/VIP meet-and-greet passes are about $100 or more.

Ticket prices will be higher if purchased on secondary sellers because the demand is high and events are usually sellouts.

For more information, go to bananaball.com