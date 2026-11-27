The Brief A Detroit mother obtained security video through a weeks-long FOIA battle showing her 8-year-old autistic son being kicked at Priest Elementary in October. The school said the aide was removed, but the mother is wanting stronger disciplinary action. Hocking is sharing the footage to urge other parents not to blindly trust schools.



A Detroit mother is demanding more action and accountability after obtaining video of her son, who has autism, being kicked at school.

After a weeks-long FOIA battle, the mother received the security video this week and shared it with FOX 2.

Autistic boy kicked Detroit school

The backstory:

China Hocking says on Oct. 5, her 8-year-old son, who has autism, was dropped off at Priest Elementary just before 10 a.m. Minutes later, she says she was called to pick him up.

Hocking told FOX 2 that later that night, she received a phone call from school officials saying that her son "might’ve been kicked."

READ MORE: Detroit mom seeks justice after Priest Elementary staff member allegedly assaults her son

Timeline:

Two days later, Hocking says she went up to the school and got it confirmed that he was kicked.

She asked to see the security video of the incident, but it didn’t happen so she filed a police report.

The following day, Hocking says she saw the video and was horrified.

On Oct. 21, she filed a Freedom of Information Act request to have her own copy of the video.

She waited weeks and weeks, even went to a school board meeting on Nov. 23 and spoke up about the incident and that she’s requesting video.

She says on Nov. 24, it finally came.

The other side:

In October , Detroit Public School Community District said in a statement that the aide was "removed from the building and will not be returning to Priest."

FOX 2 has reached out again to Detroit Public Schools requesting an interview or statement.

Dig deeper:

Hocking says she wants more disciplinary action taken.

She hopes her journey inspires other parents and adults in similar situations will do more than trust the school, but investigate.

What they're saying:

"I wanted to trust them — I did trust them, but, I’m not saying don’t trust the school, but just make your own decisions," she said. "Ask questions. If it involves your child, ask for incident reports, ask for videos, ask for everything. Ask your child what happened. Get to the bottom of it. Don’t just let someone else make the decision on what you need to make the decision on. Just ask questions, get to the bottom of things."