The Brief A deceased dog, skin and bones, was found in a wheelbarrow. When Detroit police got out there, they found two more dogs dead. Now, the owner is under investigation as the Karens say they believe those dogs starved to death.



Detroit police launch an investigation after three dead dogs are discovered at a home on the city’s east side.

The dilapidated property has been on rescue groups’ radar for years. Rescue groups say they saw this coming, specifically the Karens. They tried helping the family starting three years ago.

The dogs kept multiplying, and the conditions kept getting worse.

Big picture view:

A deceased dog, skin and bones, was found in a wheelbarrow. When Detroit police got out there, they found two more dogs dead.

One had died just a day earlier. They’ll all be taken for a postmortem exam to see how they died.

Now, the owner is under investigation as the Karens say they believe those dogs starved to death.

They’re frustrated — because the signs were there that it would end like this.

What they're saying:

"It’s traumatizing," said Chantal Rzewnicki. "We don’t sleep at night. Sometimes there are these situations, like these houses, you know what’s going to happen, you know you wait for it. I know I have dogs in my program. I’m waiting for the day to walk in that backyard to a dead dog and there is nothing you can do about it, and it's absolutely heartbreaking. They will get more dogs, I guarantee. We’ve seen it. We have gone week after week. This dog is no longer there and it’s a revolving door. Unless they see some kind of punishment or something that hurts them, they’re going to keep doing it."

What's next:

Detroit Animal Care and Control tells FOX 2 that the owner was given several citations and the remaining four dogs that were alive were seized by animal control. And it could all lead to criminal charges for neglect and abuse.

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