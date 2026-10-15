Detroit Police Board of Commissioners meeting touches on spike in gun violence

The Brief Some in Detroit are raising questions about safety ahead of Halloween. The commissioners FOX 2 spoke with say they heard the concerns and expressed that Detroit is a safe place. In just a week, three notable incidents of gun violence have caught the attention of residents in the city.



At least three children and teens have been wounded or killed in a recent spike in gun violence in Detroit in the span of a week. Now some in the city are raising questions about safety ahead of Halloween.

Big picture view:

The commissioners FOX 2 spoke with say they heard the concerns and expressed that Detroit is a safe place. The city recently celebrated violent crime statistics going down right before the spike in gun violence.

In just a week, three notable incidents of gun violence have caught the attention of residents in the city:

The three shootings came up during the commissioners' meeting Thursday night where there was public comment from Detroiters. They expressed their concerns and a few commissioners had this to say when asked about it.

What they're saying:

"I’m here today because I’m listening to so many people talking about it these useless shootings," said Rochella Stewart. "Drive-bys whatever. Children and adults. My main concern today is we need to make stricter guidelines and penalties for these adults that are not securing these guns for whoever is doing these shootings and killings. Stricter penalties."

"I think enforcement is always key," said Police Commissioner Darryl Woods. "Prevention is even more valuable to try to prevent these things from happening. I think the mayors office; the police department, the Wayne integrated health network they are going throughout our community and engaging with our citizens about conflict resolutions. The community violent interventionists are out there in record numbers engaging community members. We had some hot days and it seemed like there was a spike and it seems like people are resolving conflict in the wrong way."

"If there are any parents out there who say, Oh I saw these shootings, I’m worried about trick or treating this year, going to a big event, what would you say to them? Detroiters have always been resilient so I say to them do not worry. Look at these last few years, there’s so many activities engaged with the churches and associations the police when you do trunk or treat. There’s no need to fear," said Police Commissioner Beverly Watts. "Come out, be together be neighborly and work with law enforcement. If you see something, say something but don’t live in fear at all."

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