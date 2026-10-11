1 dead, 14-year-old in critical condition after quadruple shooting in Detroit

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The Brief One person was killed and three others were injured in a quadruple shooting late Saturday night in Detroit. A 14-year-old was shot in the stomach and is in critical condition. An 18-year-old woman and a 23-year-old are in stable condition. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers, Detroit Rewards TV or Detroit police.



Detroit police are searching for a suspect after a quadruple shooting left one person dead and a 14-year-old in critical condition late Saturday night.

The backstory:

Officers found the four victims just after 10:15 p.m. in the 3900 block of Wabash Street, near Grand River Avenue, police said.

Dig deeper:

One adult victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the victim had a firearm and a tether on him.

A 14-year-old who was shot in the stomach is in critical condition. An 18-year-old woman and a 23-year-old were also shot and are in stable condition.

Local perspective:

The suspects reportedly fled on foot after the shooting. No additional information about the circumstances of the shooting was immediately available.

(FOX 2)

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP, Detroit Rewards TV or the Detroit Police Department.