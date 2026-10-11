1 dead, 14-year-old in critical condition after quadruple shooting in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are searching for a suspect after a quadruple shooting left one person dead and a 14-year-old in critical condition late Saturday night.
The backstory:
Officers found the four victims just after 10:15 p.m. in the 3900 block of Wabash Street, near Grand River Avenue, police said.
Dig deeper:
One adult victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the victim had a firearm and a tether on him.
A 14-year-old who was shot in the stomach is in critical condition. An 18-year-old woman and a 23-year-old were also shot and are in stable condition.
Local perspective:
The suspects reportedly fled on foot after the shooting. No additional information about the circumstances of the shooting was immediately available.
(FOX 2)
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP, Detroit Rewards TV or the Detroit Police Department.
The Source: Information for this story came from the Detroit Police Department.