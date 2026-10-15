Family of Detroit 16-year-old who was killed in drive-by search for answers

The Brief A 16-year-old girl is dead after a driuve-by shooting in Detroit on Tuesday. The teen was identified as Kaliyah Embery. On Thursday, a $5,000 reward was announced for anyone who could give information that could lead to an arrest.



The search continues for the person responsible for the drive-by shooting death of a 16-year-old girl on Tuesday night.

16-year-old killed in shooting, 19-year-old injured

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The teen was identified as Kaliyah Embery. The shooting took place on Chalmers between Mack and Warren. The family of Kaliyah says her 19-year-old brother was also injured when gunfire erupted, but he is expected to be okay.

On Thursday, a $5,000 reward was announced for anyone who could give information that could lead to an arrest.

The teen's family demand answers and say they have no idea why anyone would pull up near the family's home and fire multiple shots, killing her and injuring her brother.

Family sounds off after Detroit teen was shot and killed

What they're saying:

Meanwhile, members of ‘Cease Fire’ were canvassing the neighborhood trying to provide resources for those impacted by what happened.

"The situation was just crazy," said the victim's great aunt, Dorothy Bean-Cooley. "I don’t know what happened. I was in the house, heard shots and it was so close. I was afraid to move because I thought someone shooting at our house. When it settled down, I looked out the bathroom window and I saw my niece."

Kaliyah's family says they are not a stranger to tragedies as she lost both parents and had come to town when her sister died a few weeks prior.

"In fact, she just came here in September for her sister’s funeral," said Bean-Cooley. "Her sister passed on September 11. She was here from Louisiana to come to her sister’s funeral. She just had not gone back yet. I don’t know what happened, but I know."

The family told FOX 2 that the sister died in a car crash in August.

What you can do:

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP.

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