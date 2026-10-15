Detroit football coach shot 7-year-old, woman after forcing his way into home, prosecutor says

The Brief A Detroit football coach is accused of shooting a woman and her daughter after getting into a fight earlier this week. He appeared in court after being charged with 17 counts. Aaron Wright turned himself and was arrested. He was given a $250,000 cash/surety bond.



An assistant football coach for a Detroit high school has been charged in connection with two non-fatal shootings that wounded a woman and her 7-year-old daughter.

Aaron Wright, 32, of Detroit, shot both victims after getting into an argument with the 33-year-old woman earlier this week.

He was named in a 17-count filing in Wayne County District Court after being charged by prosecutor Kym Worthy.

Football coach accused of shooting two

What we know:

Wright had gotten in a fight with the victim on the front porch of her home when she attempted to close the front door, the Wayne County prosecutor said in a statement.

He allegedly forced his way into her home, pulled out a handgun, and fired it, hitting both the 33-year-old and her daughter.

Wright fled the scene. He was arrested on Oct. 13 by the Detroit Police Department after turning himself in.

On Thursday, he appeared in court and was given a $250,000 cash/surety bond.

While he volunteered as an assistant coach with Detroit Public Schools, he is not an employee. He has since been dismissed by DPSCD.

Aaron Wright, 32, appears in court

Attempted murder charges

Dig deeper:

Wright is charged with 17 counts, including:

Two counts of Assault with Intent to Murder

One count of first-degree Home Invasion

Two counts of Assault with Intent to do Great Bodily Harm

Two counts of Discharge of a Firearm in or at a Building Causing Injury

One count of Carrying a Dangerous Weapon with Unlawful Intent

One count of Carrying a Concealed Weapon

Eight counts of Felony Firearm

What they're saying:

"This is beyond outrageous. When in the world did it become okay for an adult to introduce a firearm into an argument between two young children? The defendant we are charging today with 17 counts is an assistant football coach at a Detroit high school," said Prosecutor Kym Worthy. "Let that sink in. He decides, allegedly, to settle this dispute with his daughter by going to the home of the other child and shooting her and her mother. We will make sure that the only football games he is involved in the future is as a spectator watching it on a TV screen."

The backstory:

Detroit police were dispatched to a home in the 8000 block of Farmsworth Street after reports of a shooting.

After arriving, they found two people with gunshot wounds. The 33-year-old had been shot in the arm while her daughter was shot in the chest.

Both were taken to the hospital for treatment.