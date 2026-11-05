Dylan Larkin vs Red Wings: Trade drama continues as fans sound off disappointment

The Brief The Detroit Red Wings took on the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday night. However, all eyes are on the spiraling Dylan Larkin drama. The season started with fans booing Dylan Larking because of the off-ice drama. He returned for a few games, then on Oct. 29 he told the team he wouldn't be skating at all.



The Dylan Larkin versus Red Wings trade saga continues as the star player's banner, which once graced the outside of Little Caesars Arena, has been taken down.

Dylan Larkin suspended by the Red Wings

EDMONTON, CANADA - OCTOBER 26: Dylan Larkin #71 of the Detroit Red Wings in action during the game against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place on October 26, 2026, in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. (Photo by Leila Devlin/Getty Images)

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The Detroit Red Wings took on the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday night. However, all eyes are on the spiraling Dylan Larkin drama.

Wings fans FOX 2 spoke with have a lot of feelings about the situation.

"Trying to keep it clean," said Detroit resident Robert Maceri. "If they would treated the team right, I think he would’ve wanted to stay. But they screwed up, so he wanted to go, and I don’t blame him."

"Wherever he goes, I hope he’s happy," said Gary Taylor from Detroit. "He’ll probably do great other things than what he did when he was here. So I wish him the best wherever he ends up."

"Actually, I think a lot of it has to do with Larkin on this one," said Joe Livingway from Dearborn. "You know he wants to play with his American buddies, Olympic buddies. He doesn't want to be here in Detroit. So, can I swear? F*ck him."

Many fans attending Thursday's game shared similar sentiments, with some wearing bags over their heads.

A season of booing

Social media photo shared of Red Wings fans on opening night.

The backstory:

The season started with fans booing Dylan Larking because of the off-ice drama. From requesting a trade and wanting out, to getting his ‘C’ stripped away. Then, there was his mysterious upper-body injury that kept him from playing.

He returned for a few games, then on Oct. 29 he told the team he wouldn't be skating at all. So the Red Wings suspended him without pay.

What they're saying:

Sports journalist Bob Duff, who has been covering the Red Wings for over 40 years, has been keeping a close eye on the Larkin saga.

"I think, ya know, he’s in his rights to do what he’s doing," Duff said. "Players get a no-trade clause so they can exercise that option. So I really don’t have a problem with that. I think the problem I have with it is you signed an 8-year deal. The franchise made a big commitment to you as their future leader. And, a heavily front-loaded contract to. So he’s gotten the majority of his money already and now you’re leaving. You’re basically leaving the team that committed to you high and dry."

Fans created a website, ‘Larkin Losses,’ tracks how much money he has been losing since his suspension. So far, he is losing $41,000 a day.

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