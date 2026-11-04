Who won Michigan elections? See race results here

The results are in and Michigan has a new governor and US Senate member, reflecting the blue Democratic wave that swept the country last night.

Democrat Jocelyn Benson won the race for governor, while Abdul El-Sayed won the race for US Senate.

Also securing wins were Eli Savit for attorney general and current Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist for Secretary of State.

Other Democrats won key races across the state. Election results are below:

Who won Michigan Senate election?

Who won Michigan governor election?

Who won Michigan Secretary of State election?

Who won Michigan Attorney General election?

Did Michigan Prop 1 pass?

Did Michigan Prop 2 pass?

US House District 6 election results

US House District 7 election results

US House District 10 election results

US House District 11 election results

US House District 12 election results

US House District 13 election results

Michigan Supreme Court election results

Michigan State legislature election results