Michigan election results map

The Brief FOX 2 is bringing you live election results all night long. Polls close at 8 p.m. local time in Michigan, and results will start displaying then. Join us live on FOX 2 from 6-9 p.m. at Zoom Meeting ID 852 6148 6260.



Local perspective:

Click in the map above to see election results by county. At the top of the map, you can also click between results for Senate, House, governor, attorney general, secretary of state, and ballot prop races.

LIVE UPDATES: Follow along Michigan's election night results

Watch election results live on FOX 2

Dig deeper:

You can watch live on FOX 2 Detroit as election results in Michigan come in:

Zoom with FOX 2 live

What you can do:

We want to hear from you, the voters, on Election Day. From 6-9 p.m., join our Zoom room:

Zoom Meeting ID: 852 6148 6260

We’ll also be reading your texts. Text us at 248-200-5042.

Michigan election live results

SEE MORE RESULTS HERE