Election 2026: Michigan results by the map
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Michigan election results map
Local perspective:
Click in the map above to see election results by county. At the top of the map, you can also click between results for Senate, House, governor, attorney general, secretary of state, and ballot prop races.
LIVE UPDATES: Follow along Michigan's election night results
Watch election results live on FOX 2
Dig deeper:
You can watch live on FOX 2 Detroit as election results in Michigan come in:
- Watch live in the video player above
- Watch on your phone or TV with the FOX Local app
- Watch live with FOX 2 on Facebook, YouTube and TikTok
Zoom with FOX 2 live
What you can do:
We want to hear from you, the voters, on Election Day. From 6-9 p.m., join our Zoom room:
- Zoom Meeting ID: 852 6148 6260
We’ll also be reading your texts. Text us at 248-200-5042.
Michigan election live results
The Source: Information in this article was taken from The Associated Press’ election results.