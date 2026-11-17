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The Brief The City of Flint hosted a flag football game between the police and firefighters. The Flint Police and Fire Departments released a joint statement on what happened.



A brawl between police and firefighters in Flint was caught on camera during a charity football game.

Big picture view:

The City of Flint hosted a flag football game between the police and firefighters. The friendly game would suddenly turn into a brawl. In the video, which was posted to Facebook, a player on the police and fire sides were wrestling, leading to both teams crowding in to break up the fight.

It is unknown who started the fight.

Watch the video

The Flint Police and Fire Departments released a joint statement on what happened.

What they're saying:

"When we took our oaths as police officers and firefighters, we accepted a responsibility that extends far beyond our shifts, our uniforms, and our badges. We committed ourselves to lead by example and to uphold the dignity and integrity of the professions we serve.

"During the Flint Police vs. Flint Fire flag football game, both departments fell short of those standards. We apologize to our community, especially the families, children, and supporters who were there to enjoy a positive community engagement event. We hold ourselves to a high standard, and it is clear that we did not meet that expectation on the field."

What's next:

Officials say leaders of both departments will meet to talk about what happened directly with those involved.

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