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The Brief A suspect in a 2025 domestic violence attack caught on camera was arrested on a new charge. Jess Vettraino was arrested for stalking the same victim, his ex-girlfriend. Vettraino had allegedly contacted the woman including sending an "electronic device" with threatening messages.



A Lake Orion man facing charges in a domestic assault case was arrested again, this time on a felony stalking charge involving the same woman.

Big picture view:

Jess Anthony Vettraino was arrested Friday, following an investigation into allegations that he repeatedly contacted and harassed his former girlfriend despite an active personal protection order.

The 44-year-old man is already accused of brutally beating the victim in December, 2025, outside her home in Independence Township.

In that incident recorded on home surveillance video, Vettraino allegedly repeatedly punched,

kicked and dragged the victim by her hair.

Suspect was out on bond

Timeline:

Vettraino was released from the Oakland County Jail on March 20, 2026, after posting bond

and being placed on electronic monitoring.

Following the original incident, Vettraino was charged with multiple felonies, including assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and attempted first-degree home invasion.

That case remains pending in Oakland County Circuit Court, with the trial scheduled to begin next week.

New allegations against Vettraino

More Details:

On Nov. 13, the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office contacted the sheriff's office about claims that Vettraino continued to harass and intimidate his ex-girlfriend.

Police say an electronic device was allegedly delivered to the woman's residence containing disturbing messages.

Investigators learned that numerous letters and other communications had allegedly been delivered to the victim's residence, despite an active personal protection order restricting contact.

In light of the wave of alleged harassment, the victim grew more scared for her safety as the communication efforts ramped up.

After investigating, the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office authorized a felony

warrant charging Vettraino with aggravated stalking.

Members of the Sheriff's Office Fugitive Apprehension Team subsequently located Vettraino at his Lake Orion residence, where he was taken into custody without incident.

What they're saying:

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said deputies will continue to take threats made by Vettraino seriously, and do everything possible to protect victims.

"This is an extremely troubling case involving a victim who has already endured a horrific

act of violence and now faces renewed fear and intimidation," Bouchard said in a statement. "Court orders are not suggestions, and individuals who disregard them and continue to terrorize their victims must be held accountable.

Vettraino was arraigned Friday in court, where bond was set at $250,000 cash or surety. He was then lodged at the Oakland County Jail pending further court proceedings.