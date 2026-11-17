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The Brief Two Metro Detroiters are facing felony organized retail crime charges in Macomb County. Prosecutors say they stole more than $42,000 in merchandise across dozens of Meijer thefts. They were arrested Oct. 9 after allegedly stealing from a Meijer in Southfield.



A man and a woman from metro Detroit have been charged in Macomb County for allegedly stealing tens of thousands of dollars of merchandise from various Meijer locations.

Meijer theft ring

Big picture view:

Two people are facing a charge of organized retail crime after an alleged string of thefts at different Meijer stores:

Jamie White II, 36, of Clinton Township

Taylor Crigger, 21, of Westland

By the numbers:

Macomb County prosecutors say they are aware of 33 times that White allegedly stole from Meijer stores, totaling nearly $28,000 in merchandise.

And prosecutors also allege Crigger stole more than $14,000 in merchandise over 14 known shoplifting events.

Dig deeper:

The pair were arrested on Oct. 9 after allegedly stealing from a Meijer store in Southfield.

Investigators didn’t say if the suspects had targeted any specific merchandise, or what had been stolen. They also didn’t specify which other Meijer locations had been targeted.

The organized retail crime charge is a felony charge that could result in up to five years in prison.

What's next:

Both defendants have been arraigned and are due in court for a probable cause hearing Nov. 23.