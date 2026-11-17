The Brief Arab American News publisher Osama Siblani is suing Mike Rogers and others for defamation over midterm election ads and social media posts. The lawsuit alleges the defendants spread "calculated falsehoods" to influence voters. Together for Michigan and Whitsett called the allegations "baseless."



Osama Siblani, a prominent Arab American leader in Michigan, is suing Mike Rogers and others for defamation.

Osama Siblani files defamation lawsuit against Mike Rogers

The backstory:

Siblani is the founder and publisher of the Arab American News, which is headquartered in Dearborn, Mich.

His lawsuit names former U.S. Senate candidate Mike Rogers, Rogers’ campaign, the political action committee Together for Michigan (TFM), state representative Karen Whitsett and other associated parties.

It centers on political ads and social media posts that circulated during the midterm election. Siblani claims the ads and posts contained false and defamatory portrayals of him, such as:

Claim that Siblani said Jewish Americans should return to Poland

Claim that Siblani justified the Oct. 7 attack

Claim that Siblani has defended terrorists

Claim that Siblani contributed hundreds of thousands of dollars to Abdul El-Sayed

"These were not innocent mistakes or legitimate political disagreements," Siblani said . "I believe they were calculated falsehoods designed to manipulate voters, influence an election and destroy my reputation in the process."

The other side:

Together for Michigan, a group reportedly created to raise money and operate as "Democrats for Mike Rogers," led by outgoing state Rep. Karen Whitsett of Detroit, has responded to the lawsuit.

"TFM flatly disputes that any statements it made regarding Mr. Siblani were defamatory," a representative of the group and Whitsett told FOX 2.

The group also provided a letter addressing "all of Mr. Siblani’s baseless allegations."

FOX 2 has also tried to reach Rogers for comment.

FILE - Michigan Republican Senate candidate speaking during a midterm election night watch party at the Westin Book Cadillac Detroit on Nov. 3, 2026, in Detroit. Rogers faced off against Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed. (Photo by Spencer P Expand

Dig deeper:

FOX 2 asked Siblani about one of the comments highlighted in the lawsuit, over whether Siblani asserted that "Jewish Americans should return to Poland."

"Allegedly you said that in a September 2024 speech - that’s part of this lawsuit. Isn’t that the truth? You said that, that Jews should go to Poland?"

"I did not say anything about the Jews. I have not mentioned the word "Jews" in my speech," Siblani said. "That is not true, that’s a false information they delivered to the voters. And I can tell you they said I want all American Jews to go back to Poland – that’s what Mike Rogers tweeted ."

Siblani and the lawsuit said he was talking specifically about wanting Netanyahu to return to Poland.

What they're saying:

"This is not about me; it’s about the truth," Siblani told FOX 2. "It’s also about (the) election because I think they’ve tried to cheat the public, give them misinformation and then send them to the voting polls to vote."

Watch in the video player above to hear more from Siblani about the lawsuit.

What's next:

Siblani says he has other lawsuits he’s looking at filing.

"I’m going to sue CNN, I’m going to sue Jake Tapper, and I’m going to sue the Middle East Research Media Institute, because they fabricated all these lies and they spread it," he added.

"I want the truth. I’ve worked for 42 years and I have a reputation to protect, and the truth is worth fighting for."