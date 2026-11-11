Hazel Park city manager accused of sexually harassing former employee for 10 years, lawsuit says

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The Brief Former employee Linda Murado filed a lawsuit against Hazel Park over alleged sexual harassment that led to her resigning in 2025. The City of Hazel Park was listed as the sole defendant in the complaint. The complaint alleges the city manager sexually harassed her for nearly ten years.



A former employee of Hazel Park is suing the city over alleged sexual harassment that happened over the course of a decade.

Big picture view:

Former employee Linda Murado filed a lawsuit on Nov. 7 against the city alleging that Hazel Park City Manager Edward Klobucher sexually harassed her for nearly ten years. Her lawsuit claims the city failed to intervene, leading to her resigning.

The City of Hazel Park was listed as the sole defendant in the complaint.

Allegations against Hazel Park

What they're saying:

Murado says in the complaint that she began working as Klobucher's executive assistant in 2015 and later became the Special Projects Coordinator. The former employee alleged that Klobucher repeatedly hugged and kissed her, stared at her body, made sexual comments and called her his ‘work wife’ and 'beautiful Disney princess,' even though she repeatedly told him to stop.

Nine years after being hired, in November 2024, Murado says she pushed Klobucher away during unwanted physical contact and later texted him not to touch her. According to the complaint, the Hazel Park HR coordinator told Murado to ‘smooth things out’ instead of opening an investigation.

She then alleged that Klobucher used his control over her pay and assignments to keep her close, with Murado saying he gave her unsolicited raises after she talked about leaving, blocking a transfer to another department in May 2025.

According to the complaint, the assistant city manager, attorney and HR coordinator for Hazel Patk knew about the interactions but never investigated or took action.

Murado resigns

Dig deeper:

Murado would submit her resignation on Oct. 29, 2025 after another incident with Kloburcher allegedly staring at her chest. She would then claim the city attorney pressured her to sign a separation agreement the next day without her getting a copy.

When she came back a couple of days later on Oct. 31, the complaint says Murado learned the agreement had already ended a day prior, saying Kloburcher had police escort her out after she confronted him.

Murado's attorney would revoke the agreement and the City of Hazel Park said it would treat her as having resigned on Oct. 31.

What's next:

Two claims were made in the complaint,

Hostile work environment

Sexual harassment

Quid pro quo sexual harassment

The claims allege favorable employment treatment that depended on tolerating unwanted advances, with Murado alleging the conditions forced her resignation.

She seeks a jury trial, lost wages and benefits, compensation for emotional and physical harm, attorney fees and other relief. So far, no dollar amount has been requested in the complaint.

The other side:

The City of Hazel Park released a statement about the lawsuit:

"Linda Murado left employment with the City of Hazel Park in October of 2025. The lawsuit was filed more than a year later. The City (and Mr. Klobucher) deny the allegations contained in the Complaint and intend to vigorously defend. The veracity of the allegations will be tested in the litigation process."