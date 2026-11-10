Oakland County officials work to crack down on human trafficking amid massage parlor raid

The Brief Officials in Oakland County are working to crack down on human trafficking Minjie Wu, 54, and her son Ruize Wu were charged with conducting a criminal enterprise in Oakland County. If you suspect human trafficking, call the tip line at 248-858-0411.



Law enforcement cracking down on human trafficking in Oakland County.

Big picture view:

The task force has been working with communities to shut down illicit massage parlors and last month they raided one in Commerce and one in Novi owned by a mother and son they say were involved in human trafficking.

Charges against Minjie and Ruize Wu

Minjie Wu, 54, and her son Ruize Wu were charged with conducting a criminal enterprise by allegedly committing:

Human trafficking

Maintaining a House of Prostitution

Money Laundering and False Tax Return

Investigators raided Commerce Massage and Novi Natural Health and Massage, as well as the business owner's homes.

Oakland County has gone from five cases in nine years to 45 cases in less than two years since transforming the narcotics unit into the human trafficking unit just a few years prior.

What you can do:

Some of these illicit massage parlors are hiding in plain sight in strip malls next to pizza chains and beauty salons, but this could be happening in hotels or homes.

If you suspect human trafficking, call the tip line at 248-858-0411.

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