Michigan among the top states taking time off for Grand Theft Auto VI

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As gamers prepare for the release of Grand Theft Auto VI, employers are seeing an influx of time off requests.

The long-awaited game is set to release Nov. 19, more than 13 years after the previous game in the franchise, and there are a reported 1.5 million people taking time off that week with plans to play the game. According to a report in the Wall Street Journal, companies will lose an estimated $1 billion in output by months end.

Michigan is one of the top ten states with people taking off, according to research from SportsInsider.com.

Michigan was ranked 7th on the list, the rest of the top ten were: Florida, Nevada, Kentucky, West Virginia, Texas and Oklahoma above Michigan, and Pennsylvania, Arizona and Georgia rounding out the list.