'Me Too:' Hazel Park emergency meeting takes place amid sexual harassment lawsuit

The Brief Hazel Park’s City Council scheduled this emergency meeting to replace a member of the Council who moved away. This comes one day after news broke of a federal lawsuit accusing him of sexually harassing a former staffer for years. Thursday night's meeting featured a woman in the audience holding a sign the entire time that said 'Me Too,' pledging support for Linda Murado



Hazel Park’s City Manager remains on the job Thursday night, one day after news broke of a federal lawsuit accusing him of sexually harassing a former staffer for years.

He was handling official city business during a special city council meeting.

Hazel Park lawsuit

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Hazel Park’s City Council previously scheduled this emergency meeting to replace a member of the Council who moved away. But the Council could not choose between one of two candidates for that spot, just another contentious moment for the City after news of the alleged scandal broke on Wednesday.



Thursday night's meeting featured a woman in the audience holding a sign the entire time that said 'Me Too,' pledging support for Linda Murado, the former staffer suing City Hall alleging City Manager Edward Klobucher, her former boss, sexually harassed her for years.

Her lawsuit accuses him of hugging and kissing her nearly every day, calling her his "beautiful Disney princess" and talking about his genitals in front of her and other co-workers.

The complaint alleges a series of detailed cover-ups at City Hall, stating the City’s HR coordinator avoided punishment for allegedly sending pictures of his genitals to police and fire staff by threatening to expose the City Manager.

It says another City official told Murado the City Manager was in love with her, prompting her to fall to the floor while hyperventilating, unable to breathe.

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What they're saying:

The City and its manager denied the allegations in the complaint, in a statement released through its law firm.

FOX 2 pressed the City Manager for his side during public comment.

"We have provided a press release from the City’s attorney, and you are welcome to have that," he said.

"We do have that. Do you have any denial? Or any statement or anything else?" asked FOX 2's Dave Kinchen.

"No comment. There is no comment. It’s pending litigation," Klobucher said.



The statement from the City says they will vigorously defend against the allegations in court.

FOX 2 will keep following it and keep you updated.

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