Large crash scene slows I-94 at Mount Elliott early Wednesday morning

A large crash scene has caused a closure of all lanes on eastbound I-94 at Mount Elliott.

Multiple vehicles can be seen with first responders at the scene, which can be seen by SkyFOX.

Watch the scene above in the live player.

Traffic is being moved along in the right lane, according to MDOT Metro Detroit on X, formerly Twitter.

Delays are taking place all the way to I-75.

Stay with FOX 2 for more details as they become available.

Watch FOX 2 Detroit Live