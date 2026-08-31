2026 Detroit Jazz Festival Guide: What to know

The Brief The 47th annual Detroit Jazz Festival returns Sept. 4-7. The festival features dozens of jazz artists and takes place at Hart Plaza. Various food and beverage vendors will be at the festival.



Jazz Fest is returning for its 47th year Sept. 4–7 at Hart Plaza in Downtown Detroit, bringing dozens of performers and plenty of food and beverage options.

When is Jazz Festival?

Samara Joy performs at the Detroit Jazz Festival at Hart Plaza in 2023. ( (Photo by Monica Morgan/Getty Images) / Getty Images)

Big picture view:

The event will run from Friday, Sept. 4 to Monday, Sept. 7 with Hart Plaza gates opening at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, and 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

The Gretchen C. Valade Jazz Center doors will open for the Midtown After Hours Special at 9:30 p.m. on Friday, whereas doors will open at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Detroit Jazz Festival VIP entry

What you can do:

The Detroit Jazz Festival is a free event for everyone, but there are VIP passes available. There are VIP experiences starting at $150 per day for the Daily Jazz Pazz, which includes access to front-of-stage seating at all Hart Plaza stages as well as exclusive access to the VIP Entrance.

Other VIP experience passes include:

Jazz Pazz Bundle: $375 for three-day access to premium front stage seating at Hart Plaza stages as well as exclusive access to the VIP Entrance

Daily Lincoln Garden VIP Pass: $250 for one ticket to the Lincoln Garden VIP area for one day, which includes access to the VIP tent with refreshments all day, two drink tickets for the day, along with complimentary soft drinks and water, front stage seating access at Hart Plaza, and access to the VIP entrance

Lincoln Garden VIP Experience: $650 for one ticket to the Lincoln Garden VIP area for Saturday, Sunday and Monday with the same refreshment offerings and benefits as the single day pass for all three days.

2026 Opening Night Party Tickets: $225 per ticket to kick off the event on Sept. 4 with cocktails and a gourmet strolling dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. There will also be access to the opening night performances with front stage seating.

Guardian Package: $850 for one ticket that includes an Opening Night Party ticket, a ticket to the Lincoln Garden VIP Area for Saturday through Monday, and acknowledgment in the Festival program.

VIP wristbands will be available to pick up on Friday, Sept. 4 starting at 4 p.m. in the VIP check-in area. There will not be passes for sale at the festival. The passes are only available to pick up from pre-orders.

The wristbands may be picked up on Sept. 2 or Sept 3 between noon and 5 p.m. by appointment only at the Detroit Marriott at the Renaissance Center, 3rd floor lobby. To make an early pick-up appointment, Jazz Festival instructs guests to email memberships@detroitjazzfest.org.

The VIP purchases are tax-deductible for every 85 cents to the dollar, according to the Jazz Fest website. The funding goes directly to:

New Jazz Infusion Program

J.C. Heard JazzWeek@Wayne

The Youth Vocal Competition

The Collegiate Combo Competition

Next Generation Detroit Jazz Programming

Detroit Jazz Festival parking

Transportation options:

Some parking options near Hart Plaza, Campus Martius and Cadillac Square include:

One Detroit Garage – 201 Larned Street, Detroit, MI 48226

Two Detroit Garage – 160 E Congress Street, Detroit, MI 48226

One Campus Martius Garage – 1140 Farmer Street, Detroit, MI 48226

Financial District Garage – 730 Shelby St. Detroit, MI 48226

Greektown Garage – 1001 Brush St. Detroit, MI 48226

You can reserve some parking spots in advance here.

Parking near the Gretchen C. Vallade Jazz Center on Wayne State University Campus: 91 W. Forest between Woodward and Cass, adjacent to Studio One apartments and University Towers, also known as the Forest Structure.

Public Transportation

Guests can use FAST powered by SMART to get downtown to enjoy the festival. You can purchase fare here.

Below is a downtown map for FAST powered by SMART bus.

(SMART)

The Detroit People Mover and QLine are also available to the public, as well as options with Bird, Lime or Boaz scooters.

Biking

The festival will be offering a free bike valet where you can safely store your bicycle. The bike valet is located at the entrance of Hart Plaza to the left.

Accessibility

The festival's accessibility booth is located at the front of the entrance in Hart Plaza alongside the information booth. There will be accessible restrooms throughout the festival. Guests with mobility disabilities are encouraged to use personal forms of transportation, including wheelchairs and scooters. There will be a limited number of wheelchairs available to rent on site with valid identification.

The Jazz Festival Lineup

Guide to music performances:

Friday, Sept. 4:

Hart Plaza

Carhartt Amphitheater Stage

6:15–6:25 p.m. Dr. Valade’s Brass Band Featuring Shannon Powell

7:00–8:15 p.m. Miles Electric Band

9:15–10:15 p.m. 2026 Artist-In-Residence Joe Lovano’s Paramount Quartet, featuring Julian Lage , Asante Sante Debriano, Will Calhoun

Gretchen C. Valade Jazz Center Wayne State University

Detroit Jazz Hall (Entrance on Hancock)

10:45 p.m.– 12:00 a.m. – Tia Fuller featuring Shamie Fuller-Royston "Fuller Sound" (Midtown After Hours Special)

Saturday, Sept. 5:

Hart Plaza

Carhartt Amphitheater Stage

1:15–2:15 p.m. Collegiate Combo Winner LoEnd Quintet

3:00–4:00 p.m. Jeffrey Trent

4:45–6:00 p.m. AFRICAN RHYTHMS ALUMNI QUINTET "Celebrating the Centennial of Dr. Randy Weston"

7:00–8:15 p.m. Ravi Coltrane Quartet : Centennial Celebration

9:15–10:30 p.m. Kurt Elling & Yellowjackets Celebrate Weather Report

JPMorgan Chase Stage

3:15–4:15 p.m. Borderland Ensemble

5:00–6:00 p.m. Skylar Tang

6:45–8:00 p.m. Jill Opal & The Bill Meyer Group

8:45–10:00 p.m. Bob James

Waterfront Stage

2:30–3:45 p.m. University of Michigan Jazz Ensemble directed by Professor Kris Johnson and University of Michigan Jazz Trombone Ensemble directed by Professor Dennis Wilson

4:45–6:00 p.m. Vermilion Field (Takatsuki Jazz Street Representative Band)

7:00–8:15 p.m. Cyrille Aimée

9:00–10:15 p.m. Artemis

Gretchen C. Valade Jazz Center Wayne State University

Detroit Jazz Hall (Entrance on Hancock)

Doors 10:30 a.m. / 3:00 p.m.–9:30 p.m. Break / No Programming / Doors 9:30 p.m.

(Midtown After Hours Special)

11:30 a.m.– High School Showcase – Grosse Ile High School Jazz

2:30 p.m. Band, Midland High School Jazz Band, University of Detroit Jazz Orchestra, Troy Athens High School Jazz Band, Northview High School Jazz Ensemble

10:45 p.m.– 12:00 a.m. – Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio

Sunday, Sept. 6:

Hart Plaza

Carhartt Amphitheater Stage

1:15–2:15 p.m. Downbeat Blindfold Test with Special Guest Joe Lovano

3:00–4:00 p.m. The Search: Echoes of the Fallen , tribute to Karim Gideon

4:45–6:00 p.m. Gabrielle Cavassa

7:00–8:15 p.m. 2026 Artist-In-Residence Joe Lovano and Dave Douglas Quintet : Sound Prints Featuring: Lawrence Fields, Yasushi Nakamura and Rudy Royston

9:15–10:30 p.m. Take 6

JPMorgan Chase Stage

1:15–2:15 p.m. J.C. Heard JazzWeek All Stars featuring the 2026 Youth Jazz Vocal Competition Winner Ava Noecker

3:15–4:15 p.m. Dave Sharp Worlds Quartet

4:45–6:00 p.m. Catherine Russell

6:45–8:00 p.m. Sequoia "REDWOOD" Snyder and INNER KNOWING

8:45–10:00 p.m. Dee Dee Bridgewater with Bill Charlap

Waterfront Stage

1:45–2:45 p.m. Wayne State University "Jazz Warriors" Big Band directed by Professor Vincent Chandler and Wayne State University Advanced Vocal Jazz Quartet directed by Cayla Stus

3:30–4:40 p.m. Luca Ciarla solOrkestra

5:20–6:30 p.m. 2026 Legacy Artist: Jaribu Shahid Salute to the AACM

7:15–8:25 p.m. Instant Alter featuring Natasha Agrama Clarke and Emilio Modeste

9:10–10:25 p.m. Vijay Iyer Trio with special guest, Adam O’Farrill

Gretchen C. Valade Jazz Center Wayne State University

Detroit Jazz Hall (Entrance on Hancock)

*3:00 p.m.–9:30 p.m. Break / No Programming / Doors 9:30 p.m.

(Midtown After Hours Special)

11:30 a.m.–2:30 p.m.– High School Showcase – Taylor High School Jazz Band, Utica High School Jazz Band, Jackson Northwest High School Jazz Band, Northville High School Jazz Ensemble, Meridian High School Jazz Ensemble

10:45 p.m.– 12:00 a.m.– Nduduzo Makhathini (Midtown After Hours Special)

Dee Dee Bridgewater's (Entrance on Cass Ave.)

(Midtown After Hours Special)

10:45 p.m.– 12:00 a.m. – LoEnd Quintet featuring guest vocalists

Monday, Sept. 7

Hart Plaza

Carhartt Amphitheater Stage

2:00–3:10 p.m. Himiko Kikuchi Tottori Young Lions Trio

4:00–5:10 p.m. Cindy Blackman Santana

6:00–7:30 p.m. Coltrane 100 – 2026 Artist-In-Residence Joe Lovano , Melissa Aldana, Nduduzo Makathini, Linda May Han Oh, Jeff "Tain" Watts Both Directions at Once

JPMorgan Chase Stage

1:45–2:45 p.m. Teiku

3:30–4:45 p.m. Roberta Gambarini and the Detroit Jazz Festival Orchestra

5:15–6:30 p.m. Joey Alexander Trio

Waterfront Stage

1:00–2:00 p.m. Michigan State University Jazz Orchestra| "The Bebop Spartans" directed by Professor Rodney Whitaker

3:00–4:15 p.m. The Django Festival Allstars Featuring Samson Schmitt, Ludovic Beier , Pierre Blanchard with Special Guest Grace Kelly

5:00–6:15 p.m. Ron Carter & Foursight

Gretchen C. Valade Jazz Center Wayne State University

Detroit Jazz Hall (Entrance on Hancock)

11:30 a.m.– Detroit Public Schools Community District Jazz

2:30 p.m. Showcase + Tottori Jazz Mission International Jam



You can learn more about all of the artists performing on Jazz Fest's artist page.

Refreshments and vendors

Food and beverage selection:

There will be a variety of food vendors and options at the festival:

Andiamo Food Truck

Andiamo Pizza Pie – Pizza, Fries and Chicken Tenders

Andiamo Bar Truck

Cinnamon Nuts & More – Nuts and snacks

Detroit Shrimp & Fish – Fried Shrimp & Fish

Jackson 5 Star Ears – Elephant Ears and Lemonade

Jackson 5 Star BBQ – BBQ, Chicken Tenders and Southern Fried Fish

JJ Concession – Funnel Cake and Elephant Ears; Pitas, Fajitas, Sausage, and Fries

Island Noodles – Hawaiian Noodles

Little Bite Big Taste – Halal and Indian Cuisine, and Mediterranean

Malloy’s BBQ – BBQ

Nu Sol Buggy – Healthy Food Options

Sepia Coffee – Coffee & Lattes

Sonny’s Hamburger – Hamburgers

Spicy Bangkok – Korean Corn Dog and Asian Street Food

Sucree – Milkshakes, Ice Cream

Terrace Cafe – Mediterranean

Zestia Greek Food Truck – Greek food, gyros, fries

Detroit Jazz Fest Live!

Enjoy Jazz Fest at home:

If you are unable to attend Jazz Fest in person, you can still enjoy the music from the comfort of your own home by going to Jazz Fest's live stream page while performances are ongoing.

For additional information on Detroit's Jazz Festival, visit their website.