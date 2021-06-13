Man stabbed in downtown bar early Sunday morning, community activist calls for calm

One person was stabbed early Sunday morning at a bar on Beaubien Boulevard, Detroit police say.

Investigators say that security officers at Mix Bricktown were able to break up a large fight inside, but upon doing so, found a someone had been stabbed. Security officers flagged down Detroit police officers who were nearby and due to the severity of the victim's wounds, police transported the victim to the hospital, rather than waiting for an ambulance. The 31-year-old victim man who was stabbed is listed in critical condition.

Interim DPD Chief White spent time in the area Saturday sharing his plans to step up patrols in the area. "We're going to move as needed throughout the city, where the crowds do, we will go," White said. But police can't be on every street corner and they certainly can't be in every bar and restaurant.

"Police can't do everything. not should they," says community activist Malik Shabazz, who FOX 2 spoke with Sunday. Shabazz was canvassing a west side neighborhood where four people were shot last week, including a six-year-old boy. Shabazz was passing out fliers with details of the crime and a picture of Commo Eberhardt who was killed in that shooting.

The shooting happened in front of Devon Bass's house and the child who was shot is his nephew. "We've got to do better, we've got to help one another," Bass said.

"We've got to restore the hope, have to restore the love, we need young people to get up, stand up, and get involved," Shabazz said echoing Bass's sentiment, "We have to do it in education, in the churches, we have to do it in the womb. It starts at the point of conception." It's a message Shabazz says he will spread to anyone who will listen, "Come on in and help us to rebuild Detroit and to end this murderous mindset."

