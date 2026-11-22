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The Brief A 75-year-old Fenton man is in critical condition after his SUV entered and submerged in downtown Clarkston's Mill Pond Saturday night. Investigators believe alcohol may have contributed to the incident.



A 75-year-old Fenton man is in critical condition after becoming trapped inside his vehicle when it entered and submerged in downtown Clarkston’s Mill Pond Saturday night, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said.

The backstory:

Deputies and the Independence Township Fire Department responded just after 8 p.m. to the area of West Washington and North Main streets after receiving reports of a vehicle that had entered the pond with the driver trapped inside.

Dig deeper:

According to investigators, the driver of a 2026 Toyota Grand Highlander became stuck near a tree after leaving a nearby parking lot.

Witnesses told authorities they saw the driver attempting to free the vehicle before it entered the pond.

A coordinated rescue involving the sheriff’s office Search and Rescue team, firefighters and a towing company resulted in the man being pulled from the vehicle.

Life-saving measures were initiated, and the man was transported to McLaren Oakland Hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

What they're saying:

Investigators believe alcohol may have been a contributing factor in the incident.

"This incident demonstrates the extraordinary level of teamwork, professionalism and coordination among our emergency response partners," Sheriff Michael J. Bouchard said. "Independence Township firefighters, our Search and Rescue Team and personnel from Byers Wrecker Service worked seamlessly under extremely challenging circumstances to give this man the best possible chance of survival."

Local perspective:

The incident also prompted the activation of specialized dive teams from the Southeast Michigan Dive Group, including personnel from the Genesee, Macomb and Clinton County sheriff’s offices, as well as the Shelby Township and Chesterfield Township fire departments.

The vehicle was subsequently recovered and impounded.

What's next:

The incident remains under investigation.