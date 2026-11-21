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The Brief U.S. President Donald Trump reposted a social media proposal by Michigan Democratic Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed to create a universal healthcare program called "TrumpCare." On Truth Social, Trump reposted an image where El-Sayed created mock-ups of a gold-colored TrumpCare insurance card. "Donald, this is on the table. Guarantee healthcare for every American, from cradle to grave," El-Sayed wrote in his post.



U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday, Nov. 21 reposted a social media proposal by Michigan Democratic Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed to create a universal healthcare program called "TrumpCare."

"If the President is serious about meeting the unmet promise of guaranteed healthcare in this country, I’m ready to work alongside leaders in the Senate like Senators Van Hollen, Sanders, Wyden, and Warren to deliver. President Trump, give me a call. I’m happy to chat," El-Sayed said when Fox 2 asked for a response.

President reposts ‘TrumpCare’ universal healthcare proposal

The backstory:

On Nov. 12, El-Sayed, who advocated for a single-payer Medicare for All proposal on the campaign trail, posted mock-ups of a TrumpCare medical insurance card to his X account.

The gold-colored cards prominently Trump's name and signature.

"Donald, this is on the table. Guarantee healthcare for every American, from cradle to grave," El-Sayed wrote as a caption.

READ MORE: Why Abdul El-Sayed called JD Vance 'habibi' in his victory speech

In another social media post on Nov. 17, El-Sayed stood next to two framed photos — an AI image of Trump in the form of Jesus and a TrumpCare card mock-up — and again asked the president to consider the Medicare for All proposal.

"You want to be the most popular president in the history of America," El-Sayed said. "There's one way to do that. TrumpCare for All. It's really popular. People really want healthcare. You can put your name all over it. You can even give them a gold card. I'm right here, ready to work with you. Let's get it done."

A screenshot of U.S. President Donald Trump's Truth Social post.

Dig deeper:

Trump's repost did not feature any caption.

However, it comes after White House officials spoke against the proposal.

"The Radical Democrats’ socialist proposal for a government takeover of healthcare should really be called ‘Medicare for None’ as it destroys access to the life-saving care Americans rely on daily," White House spokeswoman Allison Schuster told Fox News Digital.