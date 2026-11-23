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SMART Flex is expanding its affordable, on-demand rideshare service into Downriver communities on Monday, Nov. 23, giving Southeast Michigan riders a $2-and-up transit option to bridge gaps in traditional bus routes.

Here’s what to know about the public transit service:

What is SMART Flex?

Big picture view:

SMART Flex is an affordable, on-demand rideshare service that operates within designated zones across Southeast Michigan.

The service helps fill the gaps where fixed routes don’t reach as many streets, and can help make commutes easier for the first or last mile or so of the trip.

What they're saying:

"Unlike a traditional bus that follows a fixed route and schedule, Flex gives riders more freedom to travel within their zone, whether they’re heading to work, a doctor’s appointment, the grocery store or simply spending time with friends and family," SMART’s Vice President of Microtransit Traci Davis wrote in the Michigan Chronicle .

Who can book SMART Flex rides?

Dig deeper:

SMART Flex rides are available to everyone in southeast Michigan, for whatever reason or destination, and accommodations are available for riders with different abilities. Wheelchair accessible vehicles are available.

Davis wrote that the SMART team has driven passengers to the grocery store, doctor appointments, to a friend’s house, to play bingo – and they even see teenagers using Flex every day to get to school or their first jobs.

Where are SMART Flex drivers?

Local perspective:

The following zones are within Flex service areas:

Dearborn

Hall Road

Macomb

Troy/Clawson

Pontiac/Auburn Hills

Farmington/Farmington Hills

Downriver

Click here to see more detailed maps from each area .

How to book a SMART Flex ride

What you can do:

You can book a ride by:

Calling 734-212-8429. Call center hours vary by location, but most are from 6 a.m. - 11 p.m. 7 days a week

Booking through the SMART Flex app

You will be given a pickup spot, which may be a short walk from where you are.

Timeline:

Flex is a shared ride, with trips matched first come, first served, so requesting a ride a little early helps during busy times, Davis notes.

At this time, it’s not possible to pre-book rides.

What does SMART Flex cost?

Big picture view:

Most rides are only $2, or a maximum of $8 based on how far you're traveling.

By the numbers:

The base fare is $2, up to five miles. Each additional mile is $0.40 with a max fare of $8.

These rates are calculated at 50% if you are a senior (65+), youth (6-18) or rider with a disability.

Additional riders are $2 each, and you can book for up to two additional riders.

Get more info here from SMART .

Downriver expansion

The program is expanding Monday, Nov. 23, to Downriver communities:

Lincoln Park

Parts of Allen Park

Parts of Ecorse

Parts of Melvindale

Parts of Southgate

Parts of Taylor

Parts of Wyandotte

The backstory:

"In August, Wayne County voters came together to approve the county’s first countywide transit millage with roughly two-thirds support. Downriver Flex is one of the first ways residents will experience what that decision means," Davis wrote.