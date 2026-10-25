Metro Detroit weather: Dense fog advisory to start Sunday
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Dense fog blanketed a portion of southeast Michigan Sunday morning.
What we know:
A dense fog advisory was in effect for a majority of the FOX 2 viewing area until 10 a.m.
What's next:
Sunday is expected to be partly sunny, with a high near 68 degrees.
Patchy fog is expected to return after 2 a.m. Monday and continue into the morning commute. Skies will gradually become mostly clear, with an overnight low around 46 degrees.
The Source: Information came from FOX 2 meteorologists.