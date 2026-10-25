Metro Detroit weather: Dense fog advisory to start Sunday

The Brief A dense fog advisory ended at 10 a.m. Sunday for Lapeer, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne counties. Sunday is expected to be partly sunny, with a high near 68 degrees.



Dense fog blanketed a portion of southeast Michigan Sunday morning.

What we know:

A dense fog advisory was in effect for a majority of the FOX 2 viewing area until 10 a.m.

What's next:

Sunday is expected to be partly sunny, with a high near 68 degrees.

Patchy fog is expected to return after 2 a.m. Monday and continue into the morning commute. Skies will gradually become mostly clear, with an overnight low around 46 degrees.