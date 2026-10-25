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Metro Detroit weather: Dense fog advisory to start Sunday

By FOX 2 Staff
FOX 2 Detroit
Weather
Published October 25, 2026 9:27 AM EDT
Published October 25, 2026 9:27 AM EDT
Dense Fog to Start
Dense Fog to Start

Dense Fog to Start

Sunday morning fog with reduced visibility should disperse by 11am. Lions game day tailgating looks good with mild temperatures and dry conditions. Meteorologist Lori Pinson has your forecast.

The Brief

    • A dense fog advisory ended at 10 a.m. Sunday for Lapeer, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne counties.
    • Sunday is expected to be partly sunny, with a high near 68 degrees.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Dense fog blanketed a portion of southeast Michigan Sunday morning.

What we know:

A dense fog advisory was in effect for a majority of the FOX 2 viewing area until 10 a.m. 

What's next:

Sunday is expected to be partly sunny, with a high near 68 degrees.

Patchy fog is expected to return after 2 a.m. Monday and continue into the morning commute. Skies will gradually become mostly clear, with an overnight low around 46 degrees.

The Source: Information came from FOX 2 meteorologists.

WeatherWayne CountyOakland CountyWashtenaw CountyMacomb County