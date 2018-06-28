2 shot, 1 killed off-campus of Eastern Michigan University
A shooting has been reported off-campus near Eastern Michigan University, the school said in a statement.
27th annual Camaro Superfest in Ypsilanti this weekend
The 27th annual Camaro Superfest kicks off this weekend.
Woman killed, man hurt during apartment break-in in Ypsilanti
Police in Ypsilanti are investigating after a woman was fatally shot during a home invasion near Eastern Michigan University.
6th Annual Recovery Live Residency Tour: pop up dinner and show
A pop-up dinner is happening this weekend in Ann Arbor. The pop-up dinner is part of the Michigan Face of Addiction Tour.
The Jeremy Kittel Band at The Ark Oct.1
Jeremy Kittel combines Celtic, old-time, jazz, and classical music to create an eclectic sound all his own.
EB I-94 closed at Baker Road due to overturned semi
EB I-94 closed at Baker Road due to overturned semi
Spirit of Detroit celebrates University of Michigan's 200th anniversary
The Spirit of Detroit will look a little blue for the rest of the month. It will be sporting a University of Michigan shirt to commemorate the university's 200th anniversary
Encuentro Latino serving up Guatemalan food in Ypsilanti
Ypsilanti's Encuentro Latino has been voted to have some of the most authentic Latino cuisine in metro Detroit. Chef Manuel De Paz joined us in the FOX 2 Cooking School to tell us more about his food and its Guatemalan roots.
Volunteers needed for AAU Junior Olympic Games
At the end of month, the largest national multi-sport event for young people in the country is happening in metro Detroit.
Smoke's Poutinerie location opens in Ann Arbor
The Canadian food favorite poutine has been popping up in all kinds of eateries lately.
Fill a Ford truck for kids in Ypsilanti June 10
Ford vehicles will be throughout the Ypsilanti community on Saturday, June 10 waiting to be stuffed with items for kids.
Cinetopia Film Festival Coming in June
Spanning 10 days, the Cinetopia Film Festival brings more than 60 films to the Detroit, Dearborn and Ann Arbor area. The event will include feature-length dramas, comedies and documentaries from the world's best festivals, including Sundance, Cannes, Venice, Toronto an SXSW and Tribecca.
Music festival in Ypsilanti features more than 70 local bands including Tonia music.
The annual music event in Ypsilanti called "Totally Awesome Fest" features performances of more than 70 bands. Tonia Music is one of the singer/songwriters performing and they she stopped by The Nine for a taste of what you'll hear.
New York Pizza Depot celebrating 20 years in Ann Arbor
Domenico Telemaco joins us in the FOX 2 Cooking School.
President Trump set to challenge fuel standards Wednesday
This is the president's first visit to Michigan since taking office
Ann Arbor startup FarmLogs helping farmers across the country
FarmLogs founder Jesse Vollmar joins us on The Nine.
Plum Market celebrating 10 years
Chef Randy Weed from Plum Market joins us in the FOX 2 Cooking School.
Harlem Globetrotters in Ypstilanti January 20
Harlem Globetrotter Brianna "Hoops" Green joins us on The Nine.
Ypsilanti teen makes trek to Gatlinburg to help wildfire victims
As Jada spread the word about her fundraising efforts, she says people started responding in a big way.
Chris Dupont at the Yellow Barn Nov. 12
He joined us on The Nine to give us a sample of his sound.