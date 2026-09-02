Metro Detroit weather: The heat stays cranked with humidity, storm chances

The heat stays cranked and we’ll toss in a few storms today.

The backstory:

Let's start with your peak heat index, hovering on either side of 100°F.

Storms will be more off than on. A stray storm is possible for the morning commute, with a slightly better chance (though still low!) late this afternoon and evening.

So I’d say carry on with your life, but it’s not a bad day to have the FOX 2 Weather app on hand if you’ll be out. Any storms that do form (and that remains an IF) could become severe.

Wind is the biggest threat with damaging gusts possible.

Storm chances continue tonight, Thursday and Friday, though they diminish considerably by the weekend.

Outside of a possible shower early Saturday, I’ll say we’re good to go.

The heat fades too for sure, with highs near 80 and much less oppressive humidity.