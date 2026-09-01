Detroit shoppers at Mike’s Market received free groceries during special giveaway

The Brief Fifth Third Bank says they were the ones behind the event. They teamed up with social media star "MDMotivator," the "Kindness Is Cool" guy, and Mike’s Market, paying for people’s groceries. There were some rumors and fake flyers going around that it was supposed to happen again on Tuesday.



Hundreds of grocery shoppers in Detroit walked away happy campers when all of their food was paid for. It got so busy they had to shut the place down.

Big picture view:

There were some rumors and fake flyers going around that it was supposed to happen again on Tuesday. But that’s not the case. FOX 2 spoke with the owner, who said it was a one-time-only thing. Meanwhile, one customer was happy she got the chance previously.

"Great thought. Great thought for everybody and the community. You know a lot of people that didn’t have I hope they got up there and got something because it was here for the giveaway. You want to share and make sure that there’s enough to go around," said Loretha Tobar. "You know I’m sure that it probably wouldn’t have been enough anyway. But, some of the baskets I saw was outrageous. I don’t think I would’ve went to that extreme."

Carts were overflowing with food. And from what FOX 2 can tell, shoppers were overflowing with joy.

Fifth Third Bank says they were the ones behind the event. They teamed up with social media star "MDMotivator," the "Kindness Is Cool" guy, and Mike’s Market, paying for people’s groceries.

What they're saying:

Mike’s Market owner Jamal Abro says it was so packed they actually had to stop allowing customers in around 5 p.m. Abro says he was happy to help the community, considering gas and groceries are too high.

"Very important. We are in a community that, the community supporters have to give back to the community to stay in business," said Abro.

FOX 2 reached out to Fifth Third and they provided this statement:

"Yesterday, Fifth Third Bank partnered with the kindness influencer MDMotivator to provide free groceries at Mike's Fresh Market on Detroit's east side. The giveaway was a one-time event and has concluded," said VP Sophie Isherwood. "A video highlighting the event and its impact on local families will be released Thursday by MDMotivator and Fifth Third.

"The event was intentionally held at Mike's Fresh Market, a business Fifth Third helped finance when the original store opened in 2004. More than 20 years later, Mike's Fresh remains a valued client and neighborhood institution. As Fifth Third continues to invest in Detroit, we are proud to support local businesses, neighborhoods and families, and to recognize community partners that have helped create opportunity and serve residents for decades."

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