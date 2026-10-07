Metro Detroit weather: Warmest day of the week today, rain possible for weekend

Good morning, a much warmer start for Wednesday morning.

Timeline:

Temperatures are up 15 to 20 degrees compared to early Tuesday morning.

Most are waking up with temperatures in the 50s into the low 60s.

Expect to see a much warmer day today with daytime highs in the mid 70s with a mix of sun and clouds little breezy today with wind gust, anywhere between 20 to 25 mph through the afternoon.

We stay dry and quiet through the rest of the work week with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Next chance for rain arrives this upcoming weekend. We will see leftover moisture from tropical storm Isaia.

This will arrive on Sunday. Rain chances will stick around as we head through next week with our high cooling into the mid 60s by Tuesday.