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The Brief Jake Lang made another appearance in Dearborn on Tuesday after his highly-public visit in August. Lang said, "there is Sharia Law here in Dearborn" before being removed from the meeting. The term "Sharia law" was frequently used during the 2026 midterms by opponents of Democrat Abdul El-Sayed.



Far-right provocateur Jake Lang was thrown out of a Dearborn City Council meeting on Tuesday after speaking before members of the council.

After being told to stop raising his voice or he would be tossed from the council building, Lang told the body, "there is Sharia Law here in Dearborn, Michigan" before asking why people were not jailed for stoning him.

"I'm tired of it, the Americans are tired of it, we're going to have our country back," he said, before walking away from the podium as a gavel was being banged. He was escorted from the room shortly after.

Jake Lang in Michigan

The backstory:

Lang was pardoned after he participated in the riot at the U.S. Capital on Jan. 6, 2021.

Since then, he has made highly-publicized appearances around the U.S., including in Dearborn, where he held a "Christian Crusade" in August 2026.

Twenty-two people were arrested during the demonstration that featured Lang making incendiary remarks during a council meeting.

The anti-Islam message drew Nazi sympathizers and protesters as parties clashed with police on Aug. 18.

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What is Sharia Law?

Dig deeper:

Lang often speaks of Sharia law, which is the ethical and religious guidance of the Islamic faith.

Its teachings come from the Quran and the Prophet Muhammad. For Muslims that practice the faith, it involves praying, fasting, and dietary rules.

The teachings are frequently used in political messaging, including by candidates for public office. During the 2026 midterms, opponents of Democrat Abdul El-Sayed made mentions of Sharia law, frequently as an attack against U.S. Senator-elect on the campaign trail.

El-Sayed later coined the term "Shawarma law" as a joke after declaring victory on election night.