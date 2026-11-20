The Brief Gov. Gretchen Whitmer reflected on her time in office at a breakfast club chat Friday at the Townsend Hotel in Birmingham. She opened up about governing during the pandemic, navigating her relationship with President Trump, her "Big Gretch" nickname, and if she plans to run for president. She also shared she told Trump Mike Rogers wouldn’t win the Senate seat because of the president’s tariffs.



As Gretchen Whitmer is preparing to exit her role as Michigan’s governor, she reflected Friday on her time in office at a breakfast event in Birmingham.

She opened up about governing during the pandemic, navigating her relationship with President Donald Trump, her "Big Gretch" nickname, and if she plans to run for president.

You can watch the full conversation in the video player above.

Trump’s tariffs impacting Michigan

What they're saying:

Whitmer shared how she first started speaking with Trump, going back to his inauguration, and revealed that he still calls her every one and a while – with one of those calls happening after the primary election.

"(He) asked me if Mike Rogers had a shot at winning Michigan and I said not with your tariffs," she said.

Dig deeper:

"Every opportunity I get, I tell him what it means for people and he says, ‘Well, they're doing great. It's helping the economy.’ I said, ‘I have to tell you that's not what we're seeing in Michigan. It has been really hard for people, hard for business. It has been hard for bottom lines, and, you know, every Republican on the ballot is having to answer for that. And so, you need to know this," she said.

The backstory:

Whitmer spoke earlier in the conversation about how she first made contact with the president, and found a way to find common ground with him.

"I watched Donald Trump's inauguration. I haven't shared this too broadly. But I watched his inauguration, and he talked about an auto worker in it. And I thought, that's my hook," she said.

"And so, I thought I'm going to write him a letter. And so I wrote about four sentences. I just said, ‘Congratulations on the election. I heard your inauguration talking about autoworkers. If that's your focus, I hope we can find some common ground. My phone number is this, if you ever wanna talk.’

I never expected to hear from him. He picked up the phone and called me. And that was how I tried to figure out how am I gonna work with this guy. People say, how do you do it? I'm like, I'm a woman in politics. I've been working with people who say terrible things to me all the time. And yet I gotta show up, I gotta turn a deaf ear to it and show up and stay focused on what the job is and that's what I've tried to do. And I think we've had some successes because I've been able to do that."

Whitmer running for president?

Big picture view:

Whitmer said she believes the country is ready for a female president, but that it won’t be her in 2028.

"Oh my god, how many times do I have to answer this question?" she joked.

What they're saying:

"We just had a historic election. We've got more women governors in the country than we've ever had before," she said. "Michigan just elected our third female governor. I mean, so yeah, I do think we're ready. But it all comes down to, there's gotta be a big group of people who are gonna duke it out for a while. We won't know who the candidate is yet, but it ain't gonna be me."

Dig deeper:

She said she would consider running later on, though.

And later in the conversation, she shared a story about discussing the presidency with her late father, Dick Whitmer.

"Seven or eight years ago, we were talking and he said, ‘You'd have to be a sociopath to run for president.’ He was just talking generally, it wasn't about me. And then about three years ago he said, ‘You know, Gretchen, you might have to run for president.’ And I said, ‘Are you calling me a sociopath, Dad?’ We had a good laugh over it," she shared.

"I think he was proud and he kept me humble and made sure that, you know, left me a book with a lot of his thoughts and wisdom that I look at frequently. He was just one of a kind, and I feel very lucky to have had his counsel throughout almost all of my time as governor."

What's next:

Whitmer said she doesn’t have any concrete plans for what’s next, and is looking forward to being "still."

"I'm going to try to be still for a little while and think about how I want to spend my next season," she said. "I'm 55; I got a lot of energy and I want to make sure that I'm doing things that make me feel good but also keep me challenged and excited. It’s going to be hard to figure out what that is after this job."

You can hear her full remarks in the video player above.