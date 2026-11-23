The Brief Michigan Democrats confirmed that the Dem primary debate for the 2028 presidential election will be hosted in the state. The 2024 Democratic primary debate was hosted in New Hampshire while Republicans hosted theirs in Wisconsin.



The foundation for the 2028 Presidential Election is already being set weeks after the Midterms have wrapped up.

2028 Democrat Primary Debate

Big picture view:

Republicans and Democrats are already looking ahead to 2028 to see who voters will choose to be the next President of the United States.

On Monday, Michigan Democrats announced that the Dem presidential primary debate would be hosted in the state.

"The road to the White House runs through Michigan!"

Where were previous presidential primary debates?

Dig deeper:

The 2024 Democratic primary debate was hosted in New Hampshire while Republicans hosted theirs in Wisconsin.

For 2028, Democrats will debate to see who will be the nominee in Michigan. As of Monday evening, Republicans have not released where their debate will be hosted.