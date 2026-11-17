The Brief Nationwide outages have travelers anxious going into the holiday travel season. The week of Thanksgiving is the busiest travel week of the year. AAA is predicting 81.5 million people will travel It is very reasonable to have some cash at home, hundreds of dollars, not necessarily thousands. CFP Adam Funk says you should always keep a little cash on you too, at least $20.



A slew of outages is what consumers across the US are feeling from the bank to the terminal. So what are some ways to prepare if another outage affects your life?

How to avoid money problems during a bank outage

Big picture view:

Maybe you are feeling the knee-jerk reaction to getting some cash out, moving some money around. However, the overall message from the certified financial planner FOX 2 talked with says to not panic.

It is very reasonable to have some cash at home, hundreds of dollars, not necessarily thousands. CFP Adam Funk says you should always keep a little cash on you too, at least $20.

If you can, have two credit cards. If one fails because of an outage, the other can pick up the slack.

More than anything, he says, this is not a time to react, but rather reevaluate your finances. Know where your investments are. One more thing, and it is a big one according to Funk.

"We always say, for planning, you should have six months in savings for emergencies, whether that’s job loss or unexpected whatever happens in life," said Funk. "So we want 6 months in some type of safe money market; CDs, short-term bonds, government bonds. Those all count as cash that we can access real quickly if necessary."

If you do not have the luxury of all kinds of savings, keep a small account of cash at home and make sure you have basic supplies at home too, because if there is a shortage of anything, at any point, the cost is likely to go up.

How to keep comfort in your holiday travel

Dig deeper:

The week of Thanksgiving is the busiest travel week of the year. AAA is predicting 81.5 million people will travel at least 50 miles from home between next Tuesday and the following Monday. Millions by air.

So, what if there is another glitch in the airlines or ground stop?

David Fishman, head of Cadillac Travel, says buy insurance now.

It is usually about 3.5% of the total trip cost. The airlines might give you a refund of the airfare for a canceled flight if you have to rent a car or stay at a hotel. The airlines won't cover that.

And David says, don't cancel your flight before it is canceled by the airlines, it can make you ineligible for a refund.

"This is really important. It’s not going you’re not going to have a problem with safety," said Fishman. "Safety is not going to be the problem. The problem might be delays or cancellations. I don’t think it's going to happen over the holidays. Everyone is really hyperdrive to say we can’t let this happen."

Check the apps and check them often as behind as the air traffic control system is with technology, the airplanes do a good job altering you from any travel changes along the way.

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