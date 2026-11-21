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Football coach Tony Annese says FOX Sports' Big Noon Kickoff Show telling the Ferris State University story to a national audience was more than memorable and historic – it was the "greatest day in Big Rapids history."

Big Noon Kickoff is one of the premier traveling pregame studio shows, broadcast by FOX from major college campuses across the country. This Saturday's appearance at Ferris State marked the first time the show was broadcast live from an NCAA Division II institution.

FOX Sports came to Big Rapids for football but discovered a university and community worth celebrating.

Broadcasting from the Top Taggart Field parking lot on a spectacular, sunny autumn day, the program became a celebration not only of a football powerhouse, but also of a proud university with successful teams across athletics and academic programs that transform lives.

The broadcast served as the prelude to a first-round NCAA Division II playoff game, with Ferris State defeating Truman State University 45-14 before more than 8,000 fans. The victory extended the Bulldogs' NCAA Division II-record winning streak to 42 games.

Annese joined the show's hosts, walking through a crowd chanting his name and holding signs celebrating his four national championship trophies, which were later highlighted on stage during the program.

"My son-in-law is from Big Rapids, and he said, ‘It's the greatest day in Big Rapids history,’ and he might be right. I mean, it is just so wildly, wildly impressive for this area and for this university."

The program featured appearances by Ferris State President Bill Pink and Big Rapids Mayor Fred Guenther, who closed the show by presenting the key to the city to the hosts. Among them was Flint native Mark Ingram II, who played 12 years in the National Football League and requested to wear a bright red Ferris State sweater on air throughout the two-hour program.

Former Ferris State quarterback Jason Vander Laan also appeared on the program, bringing one of his two Harlon Hill trophies, awarded to the top player in NCAA Division II football.

The Ferris State volleyball team – undefeated and ranked No. 1 in the nation – also appeared on the broadcast ahead of its NCAA Division II regional tournament victory.



The program additionally featured the marching band, cheer and STUNT teams, and thousands of enthusiastic, sign-waving students, some of whom had been waiting in place since Friday night.

The broadcast also showcased Ferris State's academic programs, including a segment highlighting the Michigan College of Optometry and its impact on the community. Construction Management students wore their hardhats in the audience and students from the College of Pharmacy held signs reading "Ferris State: We fill prescriptions – and trophy cases."

The show’s hosts, which also include Matt Leinart, Brady Quinn, Urban Meyer, Chris "The Bear" Fallica, and Tom Rinaldi, appeared at Ferris State volleyball and hockey games and met with hundreds of students following Thursday’s rehearsals.

"Credit to everybody who made this such an unbelievable experience, starting with our students. Just unbelievable support, coming out like that," Annese said.

"I said it all week. I don't know what it is about the Dogs, but the bigger the moment, the better we are. Most coaches be like, ‘Oh my gosh, can we have these distractions?’ But no, I just played into it. I'm like, "No, this this is who we are, man. We're at our best. It’s incredible. I hope it means a lot to the Ferris State University community."

The Bulldogs improved to 12-0 on the season and will host the University of Findlay next Saturday, Nov. 28, at Top Taggart Field in the second round of the NCAA Division II playoffs.

For Ferris State, the national spotlight provided an opportunity to share not only the success of its championship Bulldogs, but also the spirit, pride and life-changing opportunities that define the university and its community.