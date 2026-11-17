The Brief An 83-year-old hunter is missing in Alpena County. The Michigan DNR is asking other hunters to be extremely cautious as the search expands. The hunter is a white man with gray hair and weighs 230 pounds.



Hunters in a Northern Michigan county are asked to be on the lookout for a missing hunter.

An 83-year-old man is missing in Alpena County, the Department of Natural Resources said on Tuesday.

Missing Hunter

What we know:

Michigan DNR conservation officers are working with law enforcement in the search of an 83-year-old missing hunter.

They did not identify the man, but said they had been "actively searching a wide span of woods" since Monday evening.

The search area started near the intersection of Wessel and Kirchoff roads in Alpena Township.

The search is rapidly expanding.

Dig deeper:

The missing hunter is described as a white man who is 83 years old with gray hair and about 230 pounds.

All hunters in the area are asked to be very careful while in the woods. Multiple law enforcement agencies and K9 units are actively searching the woods.

The search is continuing to expand across multiple properties.

Michigan State Police, the Alpena County Sheriff's Office, and other departments are involved in the search.

What you can do:

If you have any idea where the missing hunter is, you can report it to the poaching hotline at 1-800-292-7800. Both calls and texts work.