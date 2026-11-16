The Brief One teen is recovering after she says she was stabbed eight times by other high schooners at a gas station. The incident happened on Friday at a gas station in Detroit on east Outer Drive near I-94 and Harper.



A River Rouge High School student is thankful to be alive after she was stabbed multiple times.

The incident happened on Friday at a gas station in Detroit on east Outer Drive near I-94 and Harper. An investigation is ongoing.

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The victim, Nevaeh Mitchell, says she was stabbed eight times by students from her high school. Prior to the incident, Mitchell says she was also harassed on social media as what she says was retaliation for her reporting a student who allegedly took some of her property and was expelled.

The retaliation also led to a fight at school and then the stabbing on Friday.

"As I’m leaving the gas station, they’re coming to the gas station. I get in the car. They’re screaming. We get out of the car, going into the gas station and they start swinging on us, we fighting, and I look down at my arm, and it’s blood everywhere. I’ve never seen this much blood, it’s blood on the floor of the gas station all on my clothes," she said.

FOX 2 interviewed Navaeh's mother, who says she is grateful her daughter will survive her injuries, but she says the school district should be held accountable.

"The kids said they were coming. I even gave screenshots of them saying they’re coming over here," mother Ajah Thomas said. "I reached out to the school multiple times for the principal or the assistant dean to contact me. I called him that day. I called him previously before all this, and I explained to them what was going on and nobody still reached out to me."

What they're saying:

The school superintendent released a statement which says.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the student and her family during this difficult time. We recognize the seriousness and sensitivity of this matter and remain respectful of the ongoing criminal investigation with the Detroit Police Department."

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