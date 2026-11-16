The Brief Grand Theft Auto 6 drops on Nov. 19 and its arrival could have major impacts on Michigan and the rest of the economy. Tens of thousands of workers using vacation and millions of pre-orders underscore the video game's anticipation.



Grand Theft Auto 6's arrival will have widespread impacts across the U.S. when the game officially goes live.

Work absences, lost wages, and unprecedented anticipation around Nov. 19 are all storylines appearing before GTA's latest video game is released to fans.

The impact stretches into Michigan, which is among the states with the biggest number of workers expected to call off for the game.

One tech expert who also specializes in social media told FOX 2 that there are several pieces at play leading to the hype. "Grand theft Auto 5 was considered the greatest game ever created," Ethan Lloyd said. "And it came out a little over a decade ago.

"People that were playing this game while they were in school have graduated now. When people were kids playing this game, they now have kids. This has been the most anticipated game ever in gaming history, and so people have been talking about this game, pre-ordering this game for years, and they're ready to play."

GTA 6's arrival in Michigan

By the numbers:

Michigan ranks in the top 10 among states with residents expecting to take paid time off to play the game.

According to sportsinsider.com, which tracked online data from social media related to the game, the state is 7th for states with workers using PTO. It's also the only state in the Midwest ranking in the category.

Florida Nevada Kentucky West Virginia Texas Oklahoma Michigan Pennsylvania Arizona Georgia

Photo via Sportsinsider.com

Dig deeper:

How much of an impact will it have on the Michigan economy? Tens of thousands of workers are expected to call off, which could lead to millions of dollars in lost wages, according to a study by Amazon Slots.

While those figures are only estimates, they do point toward an unofficial holiday for gamers and others excited to jump back into the latest installment of a franchise that last put out a game 13 years ago.

One economist said it could the U.S. economy a billion dollars and 1.5 million workers would be taking off time. But other experts are disputing that figure, arguing estimates about lost productivity from major events like the Super Bowl or a new movie premier "are probably bogus."

According to the Wall Street Journal, workers were actively blocking off time months ago in anticipation of the game.

And according to BambooHR, a company that sells human resources software, told a website that time-off requests were between 9% and 17% above a typical third Thursday in November.

What history says

Zoom out:

In 2013, the arrival of Grand Theft Auto V included thousands of call-offs at work and more than a billion dollars in revenue within three days of the game launching.

According to Sensor Tower, which tracks the sales of video games, GTA 6 has already reported $1.45 billion in revenue from just pre-orders. Approximately 15 million copies of the game have already been purchased.