The Brief The night before Thanksgiving is arguably the biggest bar night of the year. Triple-A is offering Tow to Go which is a free service and you don't have to be a member to use it. A tow truck will take you and your vehicle to a location 10 miles or less.



The night before Thanksgiving is one of the biggest bar nights of the year as people head out to catch up with friends and family.

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It's called ‘Tow to Go’ and it runs for free from Wednesday, 6 p.m. Through Monday at 6 a.m.

The program is meant to provide a safe alternative to drinking and driving – which is illegal, dangerous and potentially deadly.

It is free and confidential for both AAA members and non-members, in case there isn't enough money left at the end of the night for a more traditional ride share service.

Tow to Go: How to use it

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Call (855) 286-9246 or (855) 2-TOW-2-GO.

A tow truck driver will then take you and your vehicle to a safe location within 10 miles

There are no advance bookings and keep in mind – this is the last resort option.

Triple-A recommends planning ahead with a designated driver or ride share service whenever possible.