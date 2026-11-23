Night before Thanksgiving: Triple-A's free 'Tow to Go' offers bar night service
FOX 2 - The night before Thanksgiving is one of the biggest bar nights of the year as people head out to catch up with friends and family.
More Details:
It's called ‘Tow to Go’ and it runs for free from Wednesday, 6 p.m. Through Monday at 6 a.m.
The program is meant to provide a safe alternative to drinking and driving – which is illegal, dangerous and potentially deadly.
It is free and confidential for both AAA members and non-members, in case there isn't enough money left at the end of the night for a more traditional ride share service.
Tow to Go: How to use it
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Call (855) 286-9246 or (855) 2-TOW-2-GO.
A tow truck driver will then take you and your vehicle to a safe location within 10 miles
There are no advance bookings and keep in mind – this is the last resort option.
Triple-A recommends planning ahead with a designated driver or ride share service whenever possible.
The Source: Information for this report is from Triple-A Michigan.