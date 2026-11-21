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The Brief A nurse from Farmington Hills was sentenced Thursday to four years in federal prison for Medicare fraud. Prosecutors said Ruby Scott bribed another nurse for patient records and billed Medicare for fake services through her company, Delta Home Health Care LLC. In addition to her prison sentence, Scott must pay over $1.6 million in restitution.



A Michigan nurse who owned a home health care company was sentenced Thursday to four years in federal prison for using stolen patient records to bill Medicare for fake services.

Nurse bribed for patient data

The backstory:

Ruby Scott of Farmington Hills owned and operated Delta Home Health Care LLC.

According to a press release from the Justice Department, the 55-year-old asked a discharge nurse at a Detroit hospital to identify Medicare patients and fax her their confidential records without the patients knowing.

Prosecutors said Scott used the stolen records to bill Medicare for home health services, including for patients who never received any services from her company.

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In exchange, Scott paid the nurse between $270 and $300 for each patient she successfully billed to Medicare. From 2018 through 2024, she paid the nurse over $130,000 via CashApp, PayPal, check and cash, according to the release.

Medicare lost $1.6 million because of the scheme

Dig deeper:

To get Medicare to pay for those claims, Scott falsely reported that doctors had certified patients as homebound and eligible for home health care, according to trial evidence.

In many instances, Scott used the identities of real doctors who had never met the patients and didn't know their information was being used to fabricate evaluations and fraudulently bill Medicare.

Delta also failed to maintain patient files for more than one-third of the patients included in its Medicare claims. In total, Scott caused approximately $1.6 million in losses to Medicare, according to the DOJ.

Prison time and restitution

What's next:

Scott was convicted in May 2026 of health care fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and paying illegal health care kickbacks.

Alongside her four-year prison term, she must pay over $1.6 million in restitution to Medicare and over $1.6 million in forfeiture.