The Brief Spotify has teased its 2026 wrapped reveal with the end of the year creeping near. We'll "get in touch when it's ready," reads the website. Historically, the streaming platform releases its annual summary of listening habits in early December.



Spotify would like listeners to know it will "get in touch" shortly about one of society's favorite end-of-year traditions.

"Your listening highlights, and more. Keep playing what you love, and we'll get in touch when it's ready," reads the streaming service's website. "Until then, revisit the top songs of 2025.

With November coming to a close and people planning out the end of the year, one thing that always promises to make waves is Spotify's curated summary of its subscriber's listening habits.

When will Spotify Wrapped drop?

What we know:

While Spotify's online tease is the only update it's given regarding the 2026 Wrapped release, history points to early December as the window when the release arrives.

And when it does, it will include every subscriber's favorite songs, podcasts, audiobooks, as well as the length of time people spent with the app's play button turned on.

In 2025, Spotify released its ‘Wrapped’ celebration on Dec. 3. In 2024, it dropped on Dec. 4.

And each time it does drop, Spotify ups the experience a little more. Last year, it included more interactivity and a variety of fun animations. Hopefully its arrival isn't marred by the same technical difficulties afflicting much of the industry this month.

What is Spotify Wrapped?

The backstory:

Ever since 2015, Spotify has released a summary of each listener's habits over the past year.

And each year's updated iteration has gotten more complex and allowed viewers an even more intimate vantage into everything they listened to. That includes:

Minutes listened

Top songs. artists, genres, and podcasts

Your Listening Age

Where you rank as a fan on artist and track leader boards

The presentation is made for one's phone, featuring sleek animations and intuitive ways of sharing the most notable features.

Spotify Wrapped data

Spotify is the largest music streaming platform of all — making up roughly 31% of the total market share — with a reported 713 million users and 281 million subscribers in more than 180 markets. That's up from 626 million users and 246 million subscribers from this time last year, respectively.

Timeline:

To compile Wrapped, Spotify collects listening data from Jan. 1 through around mid-November.

That gives the company time to solidify finishing touches and deliver its recap to users by early December. But it also means your late November and December streaming habits won't be included, which may be why your favorite holiday songs aren't on the list, or other year-end hits.

Dig deeper:

According to Spotify, users must listen to at least 30 tracks for over 30 seconds each to get top songs. For artists, users need to listen to at least five unique artists for over 30 seconds. And for top album, users need to have listened to at least 70% of the tracks on one album.

Streaming in "offline" mode is still counted, as long as the device connects back to the internet in enough time before Wrapped’s launch.

This year's biggest hits

By the numbers:

In many ways, Spotify Wrapped is a window into not just listeners' habits, but how society spent 2026 enjoying the most.

In 2025, Bad Bunny earned his fourth crown as the world's top artist, proving the staying power of reggaeton and urban Latin music. Just behind him was Taylor Swift and The Weeknd. For last year's top podcast, "The Joe Rogan Experience" earned gold while fantasy novels won the top spot in the audiobook world.

For 2026, Ella Langley's ‘Choosin’ Texas' and Tate McRae's 'Housewife" will likely make an appearance on many top 10 lists. Meanwhile, the death of country music icon Dolly Parton could have influenced listener habits toward more listening of the star's biggest hits.

Theo Von, Joe Rogan, and Amy Poehler's ‘Good Hang’ podcast will likely be near the top of podcast lists — at least according to the currently-trending tiles available on Spotify.

That being said, each listener's habits are their own and what arrives in their yearly summaries will reflect what they listened to the most.